Streetgains Launches Streetfolio – India's First Philosophy-Led Model Portfolio Research Platform

Streetfolio offers 10 curated model portfolios.

Ten philosophy-inspired model portfolios combine in-depth research, behavioural discipline, and direct demat ownership for long-term investors.

Real challenge isn’t finding better stocks but having the discipline to stay invested. Streetfolio combines rigorous research with timeless principles to help investors make better long-term decisions” — Santhosh Kumar V, Founder and CEO of Streetgains Technologies

BENGALURU, INDIA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Streetgains Technologies Private Limited today announced the launch of Streetfolio , a model portfolio research platform from a SEBI-registered Research Analyst that combines in-depth stock research with a philosophy-led behavioural framework to support disciplined, long-term investing.Available on iOS, Android and the web (folio.streetgains.in), Streetfolio enables investors to subscribe and invest directly through their existing demat accounts, with plans starting at ₹291 per month.About StreetfolioStreetfolio offers 10 curated model portfolios, each designed around a distinct investment objective, risk profile and investing style:· Sudama (Hidden Gems): Fundamentally strong small-cap companies· Arjuna (Arjuna Focus): High-conviction India growth themes· Chanakya (HNI Wealth Builder): Blue-chip wealth creation· Bharata (Bharath 10X): Manufacturing, digital and consumption themes· Bhishma (Blue Chip Legacy): Wealth preservation and steady compounding· Parikshit (GENZ Alpha): Consumer and new-age digital leaders· Bhima (Aggressive Momentum): Rule-based momentum investing· Nachiketa (Little Masters): Emerging long-term wealth creators· Abhimanyu (Midcap Masters): Quality mid-cap growth companies· Nakula (Health First): Leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companiesEach portfolio includes detailed research for every rebalance, transparent holdings and weightages, a defined benchmark for each portfolio, and direct ownership of shares in the investor's own demat account without any fund management expense ratio.“The market has always transferred wealth from the impatient to the patient. The real challenge isn’t finding better stocks, it’s having the discipline to stay invested. Streetfolio combines rigorous research with timeless principles to help investors make better long-term decisions. We’re proud to introduce a SEBI-regulated research framework that puts behaviour at the heart of investing,” said Santhosh Kumar V, Founder and CEO of Streetgains Technologies Private Limited.Why Streetfolio Stands ApartWhile most model portfolio platforms focus primarily on stock selection, Streetfolio addresses the biggest challenge in investing—investor behaviour.· Philosophy-inspired portfolio archetypes rooted in the Mahabharata and Indian wisdom traditions to encourage disciplined investing.· The Investor's Sankalpa—a six-question framework covering ethics, conviction, risk and long-term thinking before every investment decision.· Research-backed transparency, with detailed written explanations accompanying every portfolio rebalance.· Direct demat ownership, allowing investors to own every stock without pooled funds or lock-ins.· SEBI-regulated research, with full disclosure of holdings, methodology and rebalance rationale.Benefits for Investors· Annual plans starting at ₹291/month/per portfolio when purchased annually (launch offer)· One-click investing through linked broker accounts· Flexible subscriptions with no lock-in· Complete transparency across holdings, methodology and research· Behavioural tools designed to help investors stay invested through market cyclesPricing & AvailabilityStreetfolio is available now via folio.streetgains.in, the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.· 3-Month Plan: From ₹2,200 per portfolio· 12-Month Plan: From ₹291/month/per portfolio when purchased annually (launch offer)· Subscribe to multiple portfolios simultaneously· Cancel anytimeRegulatory InformationStreetfolio is a model portfolio research service offered by Streetgains Technologies Private Limited, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst (Registration No. INH000017082, validity perpetual), enlisted with BSE Limited as the Research Analyst Administration and Supervisory Body (RAASB), Enlistment No. 6251. NISM-certified. CIN: U66190KA2023PTC178335. Registered office: No. 2, A, Basaveshwara HBCS, Chandra Layout, Bangalore – 560040, Karnataka. Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Streetfolio portfolios represent research opinions and are not investment advice or assured-return products. Registration granted by SEBI, enlistment with RAASB and NISM certification do not guarantee the performance of the Research Analyst or any assurance of returns. Past performance is not indicative of future results.About Streetgains Technologies Private LimitedStreetfolio is a model portfolio research platform from Streetgains Technologies Private Limited, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst, that combines in-depth equity research with a philosophy-led behavioural investing framework. Offering 10 curated model portfolios inspired by timeless Indian wisdom, Streetfolio supports disciplined, long-term investing through transparent research and direct ownership of stocks in investors' own demat accounts. Available on iOS, Android and the web, Streetfolio makes research-driven investing simple, accessible and transparent for every Indian investor.

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