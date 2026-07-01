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The Business Research Company's Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Profiling Kits Market Forecast To Hit $2.48Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Expected to grow to $2.48 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The DNA profiling kits market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by advances in genetic technology and expanding applications across various fields. As demand increases for more precise and efficient genetic analysis, this market is set to witness significant developments in the coming years. Below is a detailed overview of the market size, key drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Expectations for DNA Profiling Kits

The market for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) profiling kits has seen rapid expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $1.4 billion in 2025 to $1.57 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. This historical growth has been fueled by greater use of forensic science in law enforcement, wider availability of paternity and kinship testing, increasing adoption of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology in laboratory settings, enhanced government funding for forensic infrastructure, and the establishment of standardized DNA testing protocols in clinical research.

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Anticipated Market Surge in DNA Profiling Kits Through 2030

Looking ahead, the DNA profiling kits market is expected to expand rapidly, reaching $2.48 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.2%. Key factors driving this growth include innovations in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, rising demand for personalized medicine and genetic diagnostics, integration of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered genetic data interpretation tools, growth of direct-to-consumer genetic testing services, and increased use of automated, high-throughput DNA analysis systems. Major trends during this forecast period include the widespread adoption of NGS-based kits for highly accurate genetic analysis, growing preference for rapid forensic DNA testing in criminal investigations, rising use of automated DNA extraction and amplification in labs, expansion of consumer genetic testing for ancestry and relationship mapping, and the growing integration of cloud-based platforms to securely manage genetic data.

Understanding the Role and Applications of DNA Profiling Kits

DNA profiling kits are sophisticated tools designed to analyze genetic material to identify individuals and establish biological relationships. These kits include reagents and components that facilitate the extraction, amplification, and examination of specific DNA regions to produce unique genetic profiles. They are widely used for applications such as forensic investigations, paternity testing, and genetic research, offering high accuracy and reliability.

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Personalized Medicine as a Key Growth Driver in the DNA Profiling Kits Market

One of the major forces driving the expansion of the DNA profiling kits market is the increasing demand for personalized medicine. This approach tailors healthcare decisions—prevention, diagnosis, and treatment—based on an individual’s unique genetic makeup. The rising need for targeted therapies that enhance treatment efficacy and minimize adverse drug reactions is boosting this demand. DNA profiling kits play a crucial role by providing precise genetic analysis, enabling healthcare professionals to customize treatments according to genetic differences. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based nonprofit, reported that 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases received FDA approval in 2023, a significant rise from six approvals in 2022. This trend clearly illustrates how personalized medicine is propelling growth in the DNA profiling kits market.

Regional Performance and Growth Opportunities in the DNA Profiling Kits Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the DNA profiling kits market, reflecting strong adoption across forensic and healthcare sectors. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness of genetic testing benefits. The market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market dynamics.

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