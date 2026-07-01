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The Business Research Company's Dental Caries And Endodontic Market Size To Reach $28.02Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6%

Expected to grow to $28.02 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The dental health sector focusing on dental caries and endodontics has witnessed notable expansion recently, driven by growing awareness and advances in treatment technologies. As preventive care and restorative options improve, this market is set for continued progress in the coming years. Here’s an in-depth look at the current market landscape, key drivers, and regional outlook through 2025 and beyond.

Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Size and Growth Outlook

The dental caries and endodontic market has shown strong growth over recent years, with its size rising from $20.94 billion in 2025 to an expected $22.16 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This rise has been fueled by the increasing prevalence of dental caries and pulp infections, heightened public awareness about oral hygiene and preventive measures, global expansion of dental care facilities, wider use of restorative dental treatments, and continuous technological improvements in endodontic instruments.

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Projection of the Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to expand further, reaching $28.02 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0%. Factors driving this growth include higher demand for regenerative endodontic therapies, greater adoption of digital dentistry technologies, increased use of advanced dental biomaterials, a growing aging population affected by dental disorders, and more investment in cosmetic and restorative dental procedures. Innovative trends anticipated in this period involve AI-powered caries detection and diagnostic imaging, advancements in biomaterials and regenerative endodontics, cloud-based dental record management and treatment planning, smart dental devices for real-time monitoring, and the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in dental education and procedure simulation.

Defining Dental Caries and Endodontics: Causes and Treatment Scope

Dental caries refers to the decay of tooth structure resulting from bacterial activity, which produces acid that erodes hard tissues and ultimately forms cavities. If left untreated, this decay can penetrate deeper into the tooth, infecting the dental pulp and causing pain and infection. Endodontics is the specialized branch of dentistry that focuses on diagnosing, preventing, and treating conditions affecting the dental pulp and the surrounding tissues at the root tip. This field plays a crucial role in managing diseases related to tooth decay and pulp infections.

View the full dental caries and endodontic market report:

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How Poor Oral Hygiene Fuels the Dental Caries and Endodontic Market

One of the main factors propelling the market forward is the rising prevalence of poor oral hygiene. Inadequate oral care leads to the buildup of plaque, harmful bacteria, and food particles, increasing the risk of dental and gum diseases. A significant contributor to poor oral hygiene is the high consumption of sugary foods and beverages, which promote bacterial growth and tooth decay. Early diagnosis and treatment of dental caries and root canal infections through endodontic care help prevent disease progression and improve overall oral health. For example, in December 2024, data from the UK Parliament revealed that in 2022-23, about 31,165 children were hospitalized for the extraction of decayed teeth, highlighting the critical need for timely dental interventions. This widespread issue of poor oral hygiene continues to drive demand in the dental caries and endodontic market.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Dental Caries and Endodontic Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the dental caries and endodontic market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments in this sector.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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