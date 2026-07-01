Tickets on Sale for the UK’s Biggest Leisure Vehicle Show

The UK’s biggest leisure vehicle event of the year returns, 13 to 18 October 2026. Tickets are on sale now at the early-bird rate of £14.95, including parking.

ALDERSHOT, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tickets on Sale for the UK’s Biggest Leisure Vehicle ShowAutumn is edging closer, which means the much-anticipated Motorhome & Caravan Show at the NEC Birmingham is fast approaching. Organised by NCC Events, the UK’s biggest motorhome, campervan and caravan event of the year returns from 13 to 18 October 2026. Tickets are on sale now at the early bird rate of just *£14.95 including parking.• Explore the Latest Models and Show-Only DealsSpanning 11 huge halls (equivalent to around 11 and a half Wembley football pitches), this major industry spectacle showcases the latest leisure vehicles on a grand scale, presenting the first opportunity to see the new for 2027 leisure vehicle ranges together in one place. Whether you are buying your first motorhome, campervan or caravan, or looking to upgrade, it is an ideal opportunity to compare the latest models from UK and European manufacturers, get free impartial advice from experts, speak directly with the manufacturers and dealers and take advantage of enticing ‘Show-Only’ deals, all in one day.• Shop Essential Accessories, Discover Innovations and Get InspiredThe show also provides visitors the opportunity to stock up on equipment and accessories to customise and maintain their campervans, motorhomes and caravans. From awnings by the leading brands -pitched ready to explore - to outdoor furniture, batteries, offgrid solutions, bedding, upholstery, tech and more. With special show prices available on many products, it's a great time to buy.Visitors can also enjoy a packed programme of free talks and demonstrations, including destination inspiration for future trips and touring adventures at the Inspiration Theatre sponsored by DF Capital; as well as celebrity appearances and BBQ cookery demonstrations. There is free technical and practical advice on hand too with "Ask the Expert" Q&A's, and for those new to the hobby or wanting to brush-up on existing skills, the chance to get behind the wheel and try towing a caravan or driving a motorhome on the road with the experts at the Caravan and Motorhome Club.• Don’t Miss Out - Book Your Tickets Now and Save £sWhether you are preparing for your first touring adventure or are already a seasoned enthusiast, now is the perfect time to plan your visit to the Motorhome & Caravan Show.Standard tickets are £19.95 (parking included) if purchased at the door. Take advantage of the special advance price of *£14.95 saving 25%. Tickets can be purchased online via the Motorhome & Caravan Show website where further information about the show, including exhibiting companies, the show's pop-up campsite managed by the Caravan and Motorhome Club, and other campsite and hotel information can be found.*£14.95 before 23:59hrs 12/10/2026. After this time tickets are £19.95. A £1.25 transaction fee applies to all online bookings. Tickets are subject to availability and non-refundable. Car parking is included in the ticket price.Strictly no dogs (except assistance dogs). Children under 16 years go free when accompanied by a paying adult, but still require a ticket to attend (max 2 children per adult).-ends-Media enquiries, please contact:Rachel Chuck | The Motorhome & Caravan Show Press OfficeEmail: nccevents@wearenameless.co.uk M: 07831 645632

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