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The Business Research Company's Crypto Insurance Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $18.13 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $18.13 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The crypto insurance sector is rapidly gaining traction as digital assets become more widely used and integrated into financial systems. This emerging market is set to experience remarkable growth, driven by the increasing need to safeguard cryptocurrency holdings against various risks. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, key players, and future trends shaping this promising industry.

Projected Expansion and Market Size of the Crypto Insurance Industry

The crypto insurance market has expanded significantly in recent years and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. It is expected to increase from $3.63 billion in 2025 to $5.01 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.7%. This impressive growth during the past period has been fueled by a rise in cryptocurrency exchange hacks, wider adoption of digital asset trading platforms, early institutional involvement in crypto markets, growing use of custodial wallets, and the introduction of basic cyber insurance products tailored for digital assets.

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Looking ahead, the market is poised to surge even further, reaching $18.13 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 38.0%. This anticipated expansion is driven by increasing institutional crypto investments, heightened demand for decentralized finance (DeFi) risk coverage, the adoption of AI-powered fraud detection technologies, regulatory mandates requiring digital asset insurance, and the development of tokenized asset ecosystems with robust custody infrastructure. Emerging trends expected to influence the market include AI-based crypto risk evaluation models, blockchain-enabled automated claims processing, real-time cyber threat surveillance, parametric insurance policies offering instant payouts, and sophisticated custodial insurance solutions tailored to large-scale digital asset holdings.

Understanding Crypto Insurance and Its Purpose

Crypto insurance provides financial protection against losses related to cryptocurrencies and digital assets. It aims to shield individuals, exchanges, and businesses from threats such as hacking, theft, fraud, or loss of access to digital wallets. Policies often cover assets in custody, transactional risks, and cyberattacks, helping to mitigate financial exposure in an industry known for its volatility and security challenges.

View the full crypto insurance market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crypto-insurance-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Global Crypto Insurance Market

The expanding adoption of cryptocurrencies and digital assets stands as the key driver behind the crypto insurance market’s growth. This adoption includes increased ownership, trading activity, and integration of digital assets by retail users, enterprises, and financial institutions. Factors contributing to this trend comprise a rise in institutional participation, greater acceptance of blockchain-based payment solutions, and deeper integration of digital assets within traditional financial services. As more assets come into circulation, the risks associated with cyber threats, theft, fraud, and operational failures grow, underscoring the need for insurance coverage. Additionally, the availability of insurance products builds trust and reduces uncertainty, creating a reinforcing cycle that promotes both crypto adoption and insurance demand. For example, Security.org, a U.S.-based platform specializing in security reviews, reported that approximately 30% of American adults, or 70.4 million people, owned cryptocurrency in 2025, up from 27% in 2024. This rise in adoption clearly supports the market’s expansion.

Market Leadership and Regional Market Shares in Crypto Insurance

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global crypto insurance market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The overall market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad and comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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