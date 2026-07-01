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The Business Research Company's Cow Activity Monitoring Market To Reach $2.64 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

Expected to grow to $2.64 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cow activity monitoring market is gaining significant traction as dairy farming embraces technology to enhance productivity and animal welfare. With growing awareness of the benefits of precision farming, this market is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Cow Activity Monitoring Market

The cow activity monitoring market has expanded swiftly in recent years, reaching $1.46 billion in 2025. It is projected to increase to $1.64 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth observed historically is mainly due to reliance on manual herd monitoring, limited use of wearable livestock sensors, dependence on visual heat detection techniques, minimal automation in dairy farm management, and basic recording of cattle health and behavior.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, growing to $2.64 billion by 2030 at an accelerated CAGR of 12.7%. This forecasted expansion is driven by rising demand for precision dairy farming technologies, broader adoption of wearable cow tracking devices, the development of automated disease prediction systems, increased emphasis on optimizing milk yield and herd productivity, and greater investment in smart livestock management infrastructure. Key trends anticipated during this period include the proliferation of wearable estrus detection systems, wider implementation of automated grazing and pasture management solutions, efforts to reduce antibiotic use through early disease detection, growth of subscription-based livestock monitoring services, and the strengthening of animal welfare and traceability standards within dairy supply chains.

Understanding Cow Activity Monitoring Technology

Cow activity monitoring involves the use of wearable sensors—such as collars or pedometers—that continuously track cattle movements and behaviors including grazing, walking, lying down, and rumination. The data collected enables farmers to identify estrus cycles, monitor health conditions, prevent diseases, and improve herd productivity overall. This system supports timely management decisions that enhance the efficiency and output of dairy operations.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Cow Activity Monitoring Market

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the cow activity monitoring market is the increasing demand for dairy products worldwide. Dairy items—ranging from milk and cheese to butter and yogurt—are gaining popularity due to growing health awareness about their nutritional benefits, such as protein, calcium, and vitamins that support bone health and general wellness. Monitoring cow activity helps improve the quality and quantity of dairy products by allowing farmers to track animal health, behavior, and fertility, leading to timely interventions that boost milk production and herd performance. For example, in April 2025, the United States Department of Agriculture reported that cheese production (excluding cottage cheese) reached 14.2 billion pounds, marking a 0.7 percent increase over 2023 figures. This rising consumption trend underpins the expanding demand for cow activity monitoring solutions.

Regional Leaders in the Cow Activity Monitoring Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cow activity monitoring market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis also covers other significant regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

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