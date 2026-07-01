A' Sustainable Product Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards

A' Sustainable Product Design Awards 2026 invites early entries from sustainable design innovators, eco-conscious brands and green tech developers worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards. The A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards are open for entries by Sustainable Product Designers , Green Product Manufacturers, Eco-friendly Product Brands, Industrial Designers, Environmental Engineers, Material Science Specialists, Eco-Design Consultants, Green Architecture Firms, Renewable Energy Companies, Waste Management Companies, Eco-Friendly Packaging Designers, Sustainable Fashion Brands, Eco-Friendly Furniture Designers, Sustainable Innovation Managers, Green Design Consultancy Firms, Sustainable Product Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies. worldwide. Designs that were responsibly created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition begins with complimentary preliminary evaluation, Sustainable Product Designers, Green Product Manufacturers, Eco-friendly Product Brands, Industrial Designers, Environmental Engineers, Material Science Specialists, Eco-Design Consultants, Green Architecture Firms, Renewable Energy Companies, Waste Management Companies, Eco-Friendly Packaging Designers, Sustainable Fashion Brands, Eco-Friendly Furniture Designers, Sustainable Innovation Managers, Green Design Consultancy Firms, Sustainable Product Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies. can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Sustainable Product Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Sustainable Product Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in sustainable products, projects and green design, the A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through environmentally responsible innovation and circular design principles. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting projects that reduce environmental impact, encourage responsible resource use and support sustainable development, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers, companies and organizations to develop solutions that benefit both people and the planet.Sustainable Product Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards will be granted the internationally respected A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Sustainable Product Awards.he following are some environmentally responsible projects that could be submitted to A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards : Sustainable Projects, Environment Friendly Designs, Recycled, Upcycled, Bio-degradable Products, High-Efficiency Energy Appliances and More. Sustainable Product Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/95 Prize for Good Sustainable Product Design The Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Sustainable Product Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Sustainable Product Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards.Sustainable Product Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, sustainability professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=95 to see past winners of the A' International Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/95 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all disciplines of design, sustainability and innovation. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the long-term value of good design while increasing public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, companies, manufacturers and organizations to develop environmentally responsible and forward-thinking solutions, the A' Design Awards aim to foster innovation and contribute positively to society through sustainable design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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