Intelligent Memory highlights long-term DRAM strategies for industrial markets at FMS 2026

Intelligent Memory exhibits at FMS 2026 Alistair Jones, Global Head of Sales and Marketing, Intelligent Memory

Intelligent Memory addresses the challenges that industrial, medical, and embedded sectors are facing in securing stable supply for proven memory technologies

As the market is rapidly evolving, we continue to provide stability: reliable DRAM solutions with a clear long-term roadmap, so customers can plan with confidence.” — Alistair Jones, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Intelligent Memory

SANTA CLARA / ESCHBORN GERMANY, GERMANY, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Memory (IM) will showcase its commitment to supporting specialty and industrial markets at Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) 2026 at booth #840 in Santa Clara from August 4 to 6, presenting memory solutions designed for long-term availability, reliability, and application-specific requirements.As the broader memory market increasingly focuses on advanced nodes and high-volume applications, companies in industrial, medical, and embedded sectors are facing growing challenges in securing stable supply for proven technologies. Intelligent Memory addresses this gap as one of the few memory manufacturers that offers DRAM components, DRAM modules, and Managed NAND solutions and is dedicated to supporting legacy nodes such as DDR3 and DDR4, which are still widely used in industrial, networking, medical, and embedded applications.“In industrial and embedded applications, memory decisions are rarely limited to performance alone,” said Alistair Jones, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Intelligent Memory. “At a time when the market is rapidly evolving, many of our customers are looking for stability, and our focus is to provide exactly that: reliable DRAM solutions with a clear long-term roadmap, so customers can plan with confidence.”One example of how Intelligent Memory caters to customer needs is its structured DRAM module portfolio. The IM Original line is designed for applications requiring maximum BOM stability and long-term consistency, while IM Select offers greater sourcing flexibility within defined quality parameters. Together, these product lines allow customers to align memory sourcing with their specific application needs, whether prioritizing stability, flexibility, or a combination of both.At FMS, Intelligent Memory will join forces with MEMPHIS Electronic, combining its long-term product strategy with MEMPHIS’s market intelligence and sourcing expertise. At booth #840, the two companies help customers secure both new and legacy memory solutions across extended product lifecycles.With its dedicated DRAM and managed Flash portfolio as well as its strong focus on industrial requirements, Intelligent Memory continues to play a key role in bridging the gap between fast-moving market dynamics and the long-term needs of real-world applications.About Intelligent MemoryIntelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The company offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive portfolios, including DRAM components and modules as well as a wide range of managed NAND flash solutions such as SATA and PCIe SSDs, SD and microSD cards, USB drives, eMMC, and now UFS. All solutions are engineered to meet the strict requirements of industrial, embedded, and automotive markets.For more information, visit https://intelligentmemory.com

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