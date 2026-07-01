Titan OS and Xumo team up to expand FAST channel offering across Titan OS devices

Content providers can now deliver channels via Xumo in an easy and convenient way to Titan OS devices

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan OS S.L. (“Titan OS”), the European technology, entertainment and advertising company, today announced a new technical integration and distribution agreement with Xumo Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of Xumo that helps content owners create, manage and distribute FAST channels.

From now on, Titan OS will integrate and distribute more than 50 new, top-tier FAST channels powered by Xumo Enterprise across Titan OS devices, including Philips, JVC, and SHARP TVs, with Titan Ads monetising the advertising inventory.

Beyond the initial launch, the agreement establishes Titan OS as an ongoing distribution platform for Xumo Enterprise, giving content partners and FAST channel providers an additional route to distribute their content on Titan OS devices.

“FAST continues to transform the way viewers discover and enjoy television, and partnerships like this are central to building a richer, more accessible content experience across Titan OS,” said Anna Campistol, FAST Channel Commercial Lead at Titan OS. “By working with Xumo, we are expanding the depth and variety of free entertainment available through Titan OS devices and our app, while creating new opportunities for content owners, distributors and CSP partners worldwide.”

“By collaborating with Titan OS, we’re enabling our content partners to expand the reach of their FAST channels to more viewers around the world,” said Stefan Van Engen, Vice President, Content and Programming at Xumo. “Titan OS’ growing connected TV footprint and focus on discovery make it a strong partner as we continue to expand access to free, premium streaming entertainment across global TV ecosystems.”

The partnership further strengthens Titan OS’ content offering and reinforces its commitment to building a global independent TV operating system that connects viewers, content partners, advertisers and device manufacturers through a simple, intuitive entertainment experience.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv



About Xumo:

Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications, powers a next-generation streaming platform for the entire entertainment industry. The company consists of three primary lines of business: Xumo devices, Xumo Play, and Xumo Enterprise. Powered by Comcast’s global entertainment platform, Xumo devices feature a world-class user interface with universal voice search capabilities, making it easy for consumers to find and enjoy their favorite streaming content. Xumo Play is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service offering hundreds of linear channels and on-demand options. Xumo Enterprise provides tools and services for content creators, distributors, and advertisers to make FAST content more accessible.

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