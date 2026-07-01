K2 Foundation Unveils New Brand Identity and Global Impact Strategy Following K2 Group's Evolution

The K2 Foundation today unveils a refreshed brand identity, a new website and an ambitious global strategy, shaping the next chapter of its charitable work.

[The Foundation] embodies our belief that successful businesses have a responsibility to create meaningful, lasting impact in the communities they serve.” — Nick Plummer, CEO of K2 Group

GUILDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on K2 Group's transformation, the Foundation enters a new chapter with a bold strategy to create a measurable, lasting impact for children and young people around the world.Following the successful evolution of K2 Corporate Mobility into K2 Group earlier this year, the K2 Foundation today unveils a refreshed brand identity, a new website and an ambitious global strategy that will shape the next chapter of its charitable work.The launch marks more than a visual refresh. It represents a renewed commitment to creating a measurable, sustainable impact across the communities where K2 Group operates, ensuring the Foundation continues to grow alongside the business it proudly represents.Just as K2 Group's evolution reflected how the organisation had expanded beyond its origins into a family of specialist global brands, the Foundation's new identity reflects a growing ambition: “Empowering children and young people by providing access to wellbeing support, healthcare, education, sport, and personal development opportunities, creating meaningful and lasting change in their lives”Its purpose remains unchanged. Its ambition has never been greater.A Foundation Built on Purpose:Established in 2023, the K2 Foundation was created by members of K2 Group's senior leadership team, supported by a global Foundation Committee and regional Charity Champions, to create meaningful opportunities for children and young people in the communities connected to K2's global footprint.Working alongside local charities, employees, clients and supply chain partners, the Foundation focuses on creating sustainable change rather than short-term support.One of its most significant achievements to date has been the transformation of a community school in São Paulo, Brazil. What began as plans to renovate an existing building evolved into the construction of a brand-new, fully accessible school after it became clear that refurbishment alone would not provide local children with the environment they deserved.Today, that school stands as a lasting symbol of what can be achieved when long-term commitment is matched with purpose.Moving from Activity to Impact:The Foundation's refreshed strategy introduces a clearer framework for measuring success and ensuring every initiative contributes to lasting social impact.By 2030, the Foundation aims to:- Positively impact more than 10,000 lives through targeted community programmes.- Build long-term partnerships with at least six core charity organisations across its global network.- Engage more than 75% of K2 employees in volunteering or fundraising each year.- Deliver measurable outcomes across every major Foundation project.- Develop sustainable funding streams that enable long-term investment in the communities it supports.The strategy is built around five core pillars:- Strategic Charity Partnerships- Volunteering- Fundraising- Sponsorship- Payroll GivingTogether, these pillars provide a clear roadmap for sustainable growth, transparency, and accountability.A Global Network, Delivered Locally:Like K2 Group, the Foundation operates globally while remaining deeply connected to local communities.Through a growing network of Charity Champions across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, the Foundation supports projects that respond directly to local needs while contributing to a shared global mission.This approach enables every region to create meaningful impact while remaining connected to one common purpose: Moving Futures, Delivering Impact.Looking Ahead:The launch of the Foundation's refreshed identity marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter.Alongside its new strategy, the Foundation is already working with organisations that share its commitment to creating opportunities for children and young people. These collaborations will strengthen the Foundation's reach, increase sustainable funding, and create new ways for businesses, employees and communities to become part of its mission.The first of these strategic partnerships will be announced in the coming weeks, representing another significant milestone in the Foundation's ambition to build a global network of organisations committed to creating lasting social impact.Leadership Commentary:Linda Rafferty, Global Head of Compliance & ESG at K2 Group, said:"Since its inception, the Foundation has become central to who we are as a business. This next chapter sharpens our focus, strengthens our partnerships, and gives us a clear path to deliver lasting impact across the communities we serve. As K2 Group grows globally, so does our commitment to making a meaningful difference."Nick Plummer, Chief Executive Officer of K2 Group, added:"Our evolution into K2 Group was never simply about changing our name, it was about creating an organisation that reflects who we have become and where we're going. The K2 Foundation is an important part of that journey. It embodies our belief that successful businesses have a responsibility to create meaningful, lasting impact in the communities they serve. This new identity and strategy provide a platform for the Foundation to grow alongside K2 Group and extend its positive influence around the world.”A Foundation for the Future:The refreshed K2 Foundation represents far more than a new visual identity. It is a renewed commitment to delivering measurable outcomes, building meaningful partnerships, and creating opportunities that transform lives.As K2 Group continues its own growth journey, the Foundation will remain at the heart of its commitment to giving back, working alongside employees, clients, suppliers and charity partners to create brighter futures for children and young people around the world.Because moving people isn't enough.Together, we're moving futures.About K2 Foundation:The K2 Foundation is the charitable foundation of K2 Group.Its mission is to “Empower children and young people by providing access to wellbeing support, healthcare, education, sport, and personal development opportunities, creating meaningful and lasting change in their lives”Working with employees, clients, charity partners and local communities across K2's global network, the Foundation delivers sustainable projects that create meaningful, measurable impact where it is needed most.

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