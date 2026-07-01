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The Business Research Company's Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheters Market Positioned For Sustained Growth At 6.2% CAGR Through 2030

Expected to grow to $0.62 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The continuous peripheral nerve block catheters market is gaining significant traction as advancements in medical procedures and pain management strategies evolve. This sector is increasingly recognized for its role in improving patient outcomes by providing sustained and targeted pain relief, especially in post-surgical and chronic care settings. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, major players, and regional trends shaping this important healthcare segment.

Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheters Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for continuous peripheral nerve block catheters has experienced robust expansion recently. It is projected to rise from $0.46 billion in 2025 to $0.49 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This increase during the historical period is mainly due to a growing number of surgical procedures worldwide, wider adoption of regional anesthesia techniques, heightened awareness of opioid side effects, the broadening scope of hospital pain management programs, and ongoing enhancements in catheter design and materials.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $0.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2%. This anticipated growth stems from rising demand for opioid-sparing pain control methods, increased use of outpatient and ambulatory surgeries, an expanding elderly population needing sustained pain relief, advances in ultrasound-guided interventions, and a stronger emphasis on enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocols. Key trends expected to influence the market include greater uptake of ultrasound-guided catheter placements for improved accuracy and safety, preference for multimodal pain management approaches, use of continuous infusion techniques to extend postoperative analgesia, and expanding ambulatory surgery rates driving demand for long-lasting regional anesthesia solutions.

Understanding Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheters and Their Use

Continuous peripheral nerve block catheters are thin, flexible tubes inserted close to a peripheral nerve or nerve bundle to continuously deliver local anesthetics over a prolonged period. Their primary function is to provide extended pain relief by blocking nerve signals from reaching the brain. These catheters are widely used in regional anesthesia, particularly following surgical procedures or for managing chronic pain, helping to reduce discomfort and improve recovery outcomes.

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Orthopedic Surgeries as a Key Factor Boosting Market Expansion

An important catalyst for market growth is the rising volume of orthopedic surgical procedures. Orthopedic surgeries encompass treatments for musculoskeletal issues such as joint replacements, fracture repairs, and ligament reconstructions. The surge in these procedures is driven by an aging global population, increased incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, and advancements in surgical techniques that enhance patient outcomes and expand access to care. Continuous peripheral nerve block catheters play a vital role in managing postoperative pain after orthopedic surgeries, especially major operations like knee and hip replacements, which often involve significant pain afterward. For example, in September 2025, the CORE Institute reported that approximately 30.5 million orthopedic surgeries were performed worldwide in 2024, marking a 4.5% rise compared to the previous year. This uptick in orthopedic interventions is directly increasing demand for these catheters.

Chronic Disease Prevalence as a Driver for Long-Term Pain Management

Another major factor fueling growth is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which creates a growing need for prolonged pain management solutions. Chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders often require continuous care and effective pain relief. The increasing incidence of these diseases results from aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, obesity, and other risk factors. Continuous peripheral nerve block catheters enhance chronic disease management by providing sustained, targeted pain control that reduces opioid reliance and improves patient comfort and recovery, especially for those undergoing repeated or complex surgeries. For instance, data released by the World Health Organization in January 2025 showed that chronic diseases accounted for roughly 74% of global deaths in 2024, with cardiovascular disease, cancer, chronic respiratory illnesses, and diabetes leading the causes. This growing burden of chronic illness is driving expanded use of continuous peripheral nerve block catheters.

Regional Landscape of the Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheters Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the continuous peripheral nerve block catheters market, reflecting the region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of innovative pain management techniques. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding surgical volumes, and improving medical facilities. The market report covers a wide range of territories, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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