Monalisa Group Co., Ltd.

Technical analysis: material science and manufacturing parameters driving durability, safety, and application versatility

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monalisa Group Co., Ltd. (Monalisa), a high-tech listed company founded in 1992 and headquartered in Foshan, China, has developed a portfolio of porcelain tiles utilizing homogeneous body construction and advanced glaze finishes. The company's products are engineered to meet the requirements of residential, commercial, municipal, and light-industrial environments where hardness, water resistance, slip safety, and stain repellency are critical.Monalisa operates four modern production bases with 37 production lines, covering a total factory area of 2,779,333.33 m² and employing approximately 4,106 staff. The company's annual production capacity is about 100 million square meters, supported by an R&D team of 100 engineers. As of June 2021, Monalisa has participated in drafting 49 national, industrial, local, and group standards and holds 892 authorized patents, including 145 invention patents.One representative product, the homogeneous body porcelain tile model 120-270FEG12207M, measures 1200×2700×12 mm and features a matt natural stone face. This tile is suitable for indoor and outdoor applications in the building and decoration industry, real estate sector, interior and exterior finishing, commercial space design, municipal engineering, and home improvement retail. Key markets include China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, North America, Europe, Australia, and Africa, with export business representing approximately 10% of total sales.Core material and performance parametersMonalisa’s porcelain tiles are manufactured using high-temperature sintering of clay and quartz sand, resulting in a dense homogeneous body that meets the following industry-standard specifications (typical values for Monalisa’s glazed porcelain tile range):· Water absorption: ≤0.5% (porcelain tile classification; double-zero absorption available for specialized projects)· PEI abrasion rating: PEI 3–5 (PEI 4+ recommended for commercial and public areas)· Slip resistance: R9–R11 (R10+ required for bathrooms and wet zones)· Stain resistance: Grade 5 (resistant to common household stains such as tea, oil, and ink)· Chemical resistance: ULA class (suitable for lab or chemical-plant environments)· Freeze-thaw stability: No cracks after 100 cycles (essential for outdoor projects in cold climates)· Dimensional tolerance: Length/width deviation ≤ ±0.2%; thickness deviation ≤ ±5%Environmental compliance: Class A radioactive standard (China); optional CE, GreenGuard, or LEED certificationThese parameters allow Monalisa’s porcelain tiles to be applied across a wide range of scenarios: residential floors and walls (living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens), commercial spaces (shopping malls, offices, hotels, gyms), public buildings (hospitals, schools, museums), municipal engineering (plazas, pedestrian walkways), and light-industrial floors (warehouses, clean workshops).Company background and industry positionMonalisa operates three brands—Monalisa, QD, and Merqi—with over 4,000 authorized franchised stores nationwide and strategic partnerships with nearly 100 major real estate developers. The company has participated in landmark projects including the Beijing Olympic Games venues, the Guangzhou Asian Games venues, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and was the designated ceramic tile supplier for the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Monalisa also served as the exclusive supplier of official architectural ceramics for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. The company’s philosophy is to “beautify human architecture and living space.”Monalisa’s R&D capabilities are backed by platforms such as the National Enterprise Technology Center and a Postdoctoral Research Workstation, enabling the development of innovative product lines including ceramic thin plates, lightweight plates, large plates, and rock plates. In 2021, the company launched a 9000×1800×10.5 mm ultra-large ceramic plate, setting a new record in China’s industry.The company holds ISO9001, ISO14001, and 13 other certifications, and has been rated a “Five-star Standardization Good Practice Enterprise.” It was recognized as one of the first batch of “Green Factories” by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.Contact and further informationFor product specifications, samples, or project inquiries:· Name: Joanna· Email: joanna_wang@fs-monalisatiles.com· Tel: +86 18605191548· WhatsApp: +86 18605191548· Address: Monalisa Tower, Poly Centre, 8 Wenhua S Rd, Shunde, Foshan, 528300, CN· Website： https://www.fs-monalisa.com/

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