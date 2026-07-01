Aquaculture Public Hearing - Pleasant Cove Oyster Farm

Time: 1:00 p.m.

The Department of Marine Resources (DMR) is holding a public hearing on the aquaculture proposal listed below:

APPLICATION DETAILS

Applicant Name: Pleasant Cove Oyster Farm Location: Damariscotta River, Boothbay Culture Type: Suspended Culture of Shellfish Application Type: Standard Lease Acreage Requested: 2.78 acres Term Requested: 20 years

The application and site report are posted to DMR’s aquaculture webpage under ‘Pending Lease Applications’. The application contains information about the proposal including the location of the site.

HEARING DETAILS

The public hearing on this application will be held remotely and in person as follows:

Date: August 11, 2026 Time: 1:00 PM Venue Name: Department of Marine Resources Street Address: 194 McKown Point Road Town: West Boothbay Harbor

If the hearing listed above is postponed or continued, an alternate public hearing will be held on August 12, 2026, at the same time and location. Notice of a postponement or a continuance will be posted on DMR’s website.

REGISTERING FOR THE HEARING

Persons wishing to attend the hearing and ask questions of the parties or testify under oath about the effect of the proposed lease must register to participate. The hearing will be conducted remotely (via Microsoft Teams) and in person in accordance with the adjudicatory proceeding provisions of the Maine Administrative Procedure Act (5 M.R.S.A., ch. 375, subchapter 4).

Interested persons need to complete an online registration form no later than 5:00 p.m., July 27, 2026. If you need assistance completing the form, please contact DMR.

Registration can be completed at: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=q6g_QX0gYkubzeoajy-GTtO_0Oi-vBNLsjzjGKOWB_xUQTNLR1o0TDM0U01EMzhWMzhLVTg2VEZJVS4u

INTERVENOR APPLICATION

Applications to intervene need to be received by DMR no later than 5:00 p.m., July 27, 2026. DMR will decide whether to grant intervenor applications five days before the hearing. If you are granted intervenor status, you become a legal party to the proceeding. Contact DMR for a copy of the intervenor application.

HEARING MATERIALS

Address questions to DMR Aquaculture: (207) 350-7815 / DMRaquaculture@maine.gov

For disability accommodations, contact: (207) 624-6553, or 877-243-2823, TTY 711

RELEVANT AUTHORITY: The rules governing the leasing program are found in Chapter 2 of DMR regulations. The statutory provisions are: 5 M.R.S.A. §9051 et seq. & 12 M.R.S.A. §6072(1) et seq., & 12 M.R.S.A. §6072-A(1) et seq.