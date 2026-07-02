Certera helps businesses seamlessly migrate Sectigo SSL certificates from Namecheap with expert support, competitive pricing, and uninterrupted website security.

Businesses relying on Sectigo SSL certificates through Namecheap now have a fast, reliable, and cost-effective path forward with Certera.com

At Certera, we ensure businesses never face SSL security gaps during industry transitions by offering seamless migration, expert support, and trusted Sectigo solutions.” — Certera Leadership Team

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Businesses and website owners relying on Sectigo SSL certificates through Namecheap are preparing for a significant transition:Namecheap will officially discontinue the sale of Sectigo SSL certificates beginning July 11, 2026. The move marks a major shift in the SSL certificate landscape and is prompting customers worldwide to evaluate trusted alternative providers for future purchases and renewals.Website security is not optional — it is the foundation of customer trust. With Namecheap moving its SSL product line away from Sectigo toward SSL.com certificates, any business that wants to keep issuing or renewing a Sectigo certificate will need a new source starting July 11. Existing Sectigo certificates purchased through Namecheap will remain valid until they expire, but new purchases and renewals will no longer be possible through that channel.What This Means for Website OwnersFor businesses that prefer to keep using the trusted Sectigo Certificate Authority, planning is essential. Letting an SSL certificate lapse without a replacement can trigger browser security warnings, interrupt HTTPS protection, erode customer confidence, and disrupt online operations — risks no business can afford.Organizations searching for a dependable alternative are turning to Certera — an official Sectigo Platinum Partner — which is quickly becoming a go-to name for ongoing Sectigo SSL purchases, renewals, and certificate lifecycle management. Customers can keep their trust in the same Sectigo Certificate Authority while making an effortless switch away from Namecheap.Certera’s SSL portfolio spans every certificate type Sectigo offers, including Domain Validation (DV), Organization Validation (OV), and Extended Validation (EV) certificates, as well as Wildcard and Multi-Domain SSL certificates. Sectigo certificates can be renewed or newly acquired through Certera without changing Certificate Authorities — preserving existing validation history and browser trust.Why Businesses are Choosing CerteraBeyond simple certificate availability, Certera is built around a smooth, low-friction customer experience — making it a strong fit for enterprises, managed service providers, web developers, digital agencies, hosting providers, and businesses managing multiple websites:✔ Official Sectigo Platinum Partner — Full access to the complete Sectigo certificate lineup with no change in validation standards or browser compatibility.✔ Aggressive, Transparent Pricing — Certera DV SSL plans starting as low as $3.99/yr, with savings of up to 80% versus list pricing, and no hidden fees.✔ Fast Issuance — DV certificates issued within minutes; OV/EV certificates typically issued in 1–3 business days.✔ Strong Warranty Protection — Coverage up to $500,000 depending on certificate type, backing every purchase with real financial assurance.✔ Free, Unlimited Reissuance — Lost a private key or need to add a domain? Reissue certificates at no extra cost, as often as needed.✔ 30-day Money-back Guarantee — A straightforward refund policy that removes the risk from switching providers.✔ 24/7 Expert Support — Live chat and ticketed support for issuance, validation, installation, and renewal questions, any time of day.✔ Sectigo ACME Automation — Zero-touch issuance and renewal through Sectigo ACME Solutions , built for the industry’s shift toward shorter certificate lifecycles.In an industry where trust, uptime, and compliance are non-negotiable, Certera has built a strong reputation as a dependable provider of SSL/TLS and PKI solutions for businesses of all sizes.Certera stands out through its commitment to:- Trusted Certificate Authorities — Access certificates from leading CAs including Sectigo, DigiCert, RapidSSL, Thawte and GeoTrust- Enterprise Security Expertise — Deep specialization in SSL, PKI, automation, and trust infrastructure- Global Browser Compatibility — Certificates trusted across major browsers and devices- Transparent Pricing — Clear pricing with no hidden surprises- Customer-Centric Support — Expert human assistance before, during, and after deploymentAbout Certera:Certera is a trusted global provider of SSL/TLS certificates provider, offering products from leading Certificate Authorities including Sectigo, DigiCert, GeoTrust, Thawte and RapidSSL.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.