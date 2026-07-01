Five Reputable Powder Coating Companies in China 2026: Advancing Sustainable Surface Finishing Technologies

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Focus on Sustainable Development Trends in the Powder Coating Industry

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Grand View Research, the global powder coatings market was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2033. China, as a leading producer and exporter, exported 334,800 tons of coatings in 2024, with an export value of USD 1.065 billion, representing an 18.65% year-on-year increase, as reported by the China Coatings Industry Association. Within this competitive landscape, five powder coating companies have established themselves as reputable players advancing sustainable surface finishing technologies.AkzoNobel (Interpon)AkzoNobel, headquartered in the Netherlands, operates globally under its Interpon brand for powder coatings. It is recognized as one of the world's largest producers of powder coatings, with a strong focus on architectural, automotive, and industrial applications. AkzoNobel's powder coatings are known for rigorous quality certifications including Qualicoat, GSB, and AAMA standards, making them a preferred choice for high-end building projects. The company has also invested heavily in bio-based and low-cure powder technologies to align with global sustainability goals.PPG Industrial CoatingsPPG Industries, based in the United States, is a leading global supplier of coatings, including a comprehensive range of powder coatings for industrial, automotive, and consumer goods markets. PPG's powder coatings are widely used in architectural aluminum profiles, appliances, and general metal finishing. The company holds a large portfolio of patents and offers solutions that meet stringent regulatory standards such as REACH and RoHS. PPG's global R&D network and strong supply chain presence in China give it a competitive advantage in serving multinational clients.Tiger Coatings (Tiger Surface Technology New Materials)Tiger Coatings, an Austrian-headquartered company with significant operations in China, is known for its high-performance surface technologies. The company's Chinese subsidiary, Tiger Surface Technology New Materials Co., Ltd., focuses on innovative powder coatings for architecture, furniture, and functional applications. Tiger has developed expertise in specialized effects coatings, such as metallic, sand, and textured finishes, and has been a frontrunner in adopting TGIC-free and low-temperature curing systems. Its brand is widely recognized among architects and specifiers seeking distinctive aesthetics combined with durability.Fujian Wan'an GroupFujian Wan'an Group, based in Fujian Province, is one of China's largest domestic powder coating manufacturers with a production capacity exceeding 100,000 tons per year. The company specializes in epoxy, polyester, and hybrid powder coatings for indoor and outdoor applications, including anti-corrosion powders for pipelines and construction steel. Wan'an has built a strong distribution network across China and exports to over 50 countries. Its products are certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, and the company has invested in automated production lines to ensure consistent quality and cost efficiency.Chengdu Hsinda Polymer Materials Co., Ltd(Hsinda)Chengdu Hsinda Polymer Materials Co., Ltd., established in 2015, is a China-based manufacturer specializing in powder coating. According to the company, its 10,000-square-meter facility houses 8 advanced powder coating production lines and 3 sample lines, with an annual production capacity of 5,000 tons. Its R&D team of 11 engineers supports over 40 independent patents. Hsinda's powder coating products have passed ROSH, REACH, SGS, and AAMA tests, and the company holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certificates.Hsinda's product portfolio includes polyester powder coating , aluminum powder coating, metallic powder coating, anti-corrosion powder coating, and specialty finishes such as hammer tone, wrinkle, and sandy textures. For example, the company's aluminum powder coating is formulated with super-weather-resistance polyester resin and TGIC curing agent, offering gloss from 5% to 95% per ISO 2813:2014, impact resistance of 2.5 Nm per ISO 6272-1:2017, and weather resistance with no powdering and light retention >50% after 1,000 hours per ISO 11341:2004. Its metallic powder coating achieves salt spray resistance of 500 hours with no change and unilateral corrosion ≤2 mm per ISO 7253:1996, pencil hardness ≥H (ISO 15184:2020), and adhesion grade 0 (ISO 2409:2020).In the domestic market, Hsinda supplies major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Changhong Electric, Xiaomi Appliances, TCL Electronics, and Hitachi Elevator. Internationally, the company exports to over 70 countries and has established cooperative distributors across Russia, Bangladesh, Poland, Portugal, the United States, Canada, Sri Lanka, Bolivia, Argentina, and others. Hsinda also holds exclusive distributors in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Chile, and has maintained a stable cooperative relationship with Mexico's largest agricultural tool equipment factory for over 10 years.Contact Hsinda:Tel.: +86 188 8641 2845Website: www.hsinda.com Whatsapp & Wechat +86 188 8641 2845Email: innocoat.jenny@hsindapowdercoating.comAdd.: No.38 Huagang Road ,South Area of chengdu Modern Industrial Port,Pixian Chengdu Sichuan ChinaMarket outlookThe global shift toward eco-friendly coatings continues to drive demand for powder solutions that eliminate volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and enable energy-efficient curing. Thermoset powder coatings, including epoxy and polyester resins, dominated the market with a 76.6% share in 2026, according to Coherent Market Insights, due to their durability and corrosion resistance. Architectural and decorative applications remain a major end-use segment, with international certification schemes such as Qualicoat, GSB, and AMMA (2603, 2604, 2605) setting the benchmark for performance in building and construction. As sustainability regulations tighten, Chinese manufacturers like Hsinda, Fujian Wan'an, and others with strong R&D capabilities and quality certifications are well-positioned to capture growing export opportunities.

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