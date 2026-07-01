In Case You Missed It… Sens. Rick Scott, Mark Kelly, Roger Marshall Introduce Bipartisan ‘Aging with Artificial Intelligence Act of 2026’

WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging Chairman Rick Scott and U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Roger Marshall yesterday announced the introduction of the Aging with Artificial Intelligence Act of 2026, directing federal research on how artificial intelligence tools, including chatbots and voice assistants, impact older Americans.

Chairman Rick Scott said, “Artificial intelligence is growing at a rapid pace, and its use is already impacting every generation and every square inch of American life. Policymakers need to make sure that we’re keeping up. We already know how schools and businesses are implementing it; now it’s time to examine the benefits and dangers for older Americans. Innovation unlocks new possibilities for seniors every single day – offering them more independence and preventing major health scares. At the same time, just like with younger Americans, they also need to be aware of the risks that always come with new technology. I’m proud to stand up for America’s seniors with this bill.”

Senator Mark Kelly said, “AI tools are increasingly becoming part of older Americans’ daily lives, but we still don’t fully understand their impact. This bill will help us better assess both the opportunities and risks of AI so we can ensure these technologies support older people’s independence, safety, and well-being.”

Senator Roger Marshall said, "As a physician, I've seen how the right tools can help patients live healthier, more independent lives. Artificial intelligence has the potential to improve care, support caregivers, and help more seniors age with dignity, especially in rural America. This bipartisan bill will give us a better understanding of how older Americans are using AI so we can maximize its benefits, address potential risks, and ensure these technologies serve patients, not the other way around."

The Aging with Artificial Intelligence Act of 2026 is supported by the American Psychological Association, American Medical Association, American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), the National Council on Aging (NCOA), the Mental Health AI Policy Project, and the Alliance for Secure AI.

See what supporters of the bill are saying:

Dr. Arthur C. Evans, Jr., CEO, American Psychological Association, said, "Artificial intelligence is being introduced into the lives of older adults far faster than our research can measure its impact. That gap carries profound risks for their privacy, financial security, and overall well-being. The Aging with AI Act will fund the critical research needed to close this blind spot and shape smarter policy. I applaud Senators Kelly, Scott, and Marshall for their bipartisan leadership and the care they are bringing to getting this right.”

John Whyte, MD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer, American Medical Association, said, "AI holds tremendous potential to help older adults stay connected, informed, and independent, but we must better understand its impact before widespread adoption outpaces evidence. The Aging with Artificial Intelligence Act is a smart, forward-looking step that will help ensure these technologies are safe, effective, and centered on the needs of older Americans. The AMA applauds Sens. Mark Kelly, Rick Scott, and Roger Marshall for their leadership.”

Bill Sweeney, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at AARP, said, “AARP applauds your bipartisan efforts to better understand how artificial intelligence-enabled systems affect older adults and to help ensure that this rapidly evolving technology is developed and used in ways that improve lives while protecting consumers. AARP supports the Aging with Artificial Intelligence Act because older adults should benefit from AI innovation without having to navigate its risks alone. Your bill would commission a study through the National Institute on Aging on how older adults are using AI-enabled systems along with their benefits and risks. This work will help policymakers, researchers, industry, consumer advocates, and caregivers better understand how AI can support independence, health, and well-being while ensuring appropriate safeguards, accountability, and trust.”

Ramsey Alwin, NCOA President and CEO, said “As AI becomes more integrated into daily life, it’s critical to understand how it affects older adults’ mental health, social connection, safety, and care. We applaud Senators Mark Kelly, Rick Scott, and Roger Marshall for introducing the Aging with Artificial Intelligence Act to study both the benefits and risks of AI for older adults and caregivers. AI should strengthen—not replace—the human connection that helps all of us age well.”

Dr. Abir Aldhalimi, Founding Director & Clinical Psychologist, The Mental Health AI Policy Project, said, "Older Americans are already using AI tools in their everyday lives and for mental health, yet this group has received very little attention in how they use these tools and what safeguards they need to use them safely. We support research that helps us better understand the benefits, risks, and real-world impacts of these technologies for older adults. Research like this will pave the way to better AI policies for all Americans.”

Brendan Steinhauser, CEO, The Alliance for Secure AI, said, "Older Americans are increasingly relying on AI chatbots for companionship, caregiving, and health information, yet they face risks the broader debate over chatbot safety has largely overlooked: financial exploitation, manipulation by systems designed to feel human, and health advice that can mislead. The Aging with AI Act commissions an independent, expert study to document how these systems are affecting older adults and where existing safeguards fall short, building the evidence base that responsible policy depends on. Understanding how this technology helps and harms older Americans is the first step toward making sure it strengthens their independence and well-being rather than putting it at risk.”

Dr. Ipsit Vahia, Chief of Geriatric Psychiatry, McLean Hospital and Mass General Brigham, said, "Older adults are often forgotten when we study the impact of technology and AI on our communities. The Aging with Artificial Intelligence Act will help generate critical evidence to guide the thoughtful and effective use of AI to support older Americans while also helping protect them from potential harms. Particularly important is the bill's emphasis on understanding the social, psychological, and behavioral impacts of AI on aging, and for that I thank Senators Mark Kelly, Rick Scott, and Roger Marshall.”

BACKGROUND:

The Aging with Artificial Intelligence Act of 2026 promotes research development and supports seniors by:

Directing the National Academies to study how older adults are using AI-enabled systems in daily life. Examining the potential benefits of AI-enabled systems for older adults, including support for caregivers, improved access to information and services, and aging in place. Assessing risks associated with AI-enabled systems, including scams and fraud, overreliance, and other adverse outcomes. Supporting continued federal research on AI through the National Institute on Aging and required reporting to Congress on findings and future needs.

Read the full bill HERE.