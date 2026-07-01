Quivers Launches Ship to Store for BigCommerce, Expanding Dealer Fulfilment Options

Ship to Store is now available on BigCommerce

Authorized dealers become pickup points for a brand's full catalog, with no dealer stock required

The brands we work with didn't need more DTC tools - they needed their entire commercial footprint to work as one.” — Brad Stevenson, VP of Revenue at Quivers.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quivers , the unified commerce platform for specialty brands with dealer networks, today launched Ship to Store for BigCommerce. The new capability allows brands running on BigCommerce to offer customers the option to order online and collect from a local authorized dealer, even when that dealer doesn't carry the product in stock. The brand ships the order direct to the dealer, and the sale completes on the brand's site, within their funnel, under their brand.Ship to Store addresses a gap that has existed in specialty commerce since brands first built direct online stores. For categories where the purchase involves a fitting, an installation, a hands-on check, or a legally required in-person step, a shipping label to the door has never been the complete answer. Until now, when a local dealer didn't carry a specific SKU, that buyer had no path for in-store pickup. Ship to Store removes the stock requirement entirely. Any authorized dealer in a brand's network becomes a valid collection point for any product in the catalog.The launch builds on Quivers' existing distributed order management infrastructure, which already connects more than 4,000 businesses and has processed over 300 million orders. Ship to Store extends that network to cover fulfillment scenarios that Ship from Store and Buy Online, Pickup Store alone could not serve, completing the picture for brands whose buyers need a physical handover point regardless of where local dealer stock sits."The brands we work with didn't need more DTC tools - they needed their entire commercial footprint to work as one," said Brad Stevenson, VP of Revenue at Quivers. "Specialty retail has always been a high-touch, multi-touchpoint journey, and the technology is finally catching up to that reality. Ship to Store is a concrete step in that direction."The commercial case is grounded in buyer behavior at the point of collection. Approximately 77% of shoppers who choose pickup do so specifically to see or try the product before taking it home, and around 85% make an additional purchase at the point of collection (Capital One, 2026). For specialty brands selling high-consideration products, both figures represent revenue that currently leaves the ecosystem when the checkout can't accommodate a local collection path.Ship to Store for BigCommerce is available now. Brands with an existing authorized dealer network can activate the capability without new warehouse infrastructure or changes to their current fulfillment setup.For more information, visit quivers.com or contact support@quivers.com.Quivers is the unified commerce platform for the specialty retail ecosystem, powering collaborative commerce across the entire channel. The platform aligns brands, retailers, distributors, and reps with real-time sell-through data and a high-performance engine to drive wholesale growth, reduce channel conflict, and enable seamless omnichannel fulfilment. The platform integrates with leading ecommerce systems including BigCommerce and Shopify, allowing brands to activate their dealer networks without operational complexity.

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