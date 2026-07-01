Marcora Launches a Free MCP Tier to Put Company Context Inside Any AI Tool

Marcora AI

MCP Context Access connects your Brand Foundation and Reference Library to Claude, Claude Code, ChatGPT, Cursor, and any MCP-compatible AI tool.

GTM teams need a shared, governed source of company and product context. Context shouldn’t be locked in one app. It should be infrastructure every teammate can reach, in whatever AI platform they use.” — Chris Crompton

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcora , a B2B SaaS platform that gives go-to-market teams governed, on-brand context for AI content , today launched a free tier built on context access through MCP (Model Context Protocol): a connection between your context and the AI tools you already use.The launch rests on one premise: the real AI advantage isn’t generation. It’s context. Every go-to-market team has access to AI that can write. Yet what nearly every team lacks is a shared source of truth feeding those tools. Without consistent, trusted context, output drifts off-brand with every new prompt.The cost of that gap is showing. In McKinsey’s most recent State of AI report, 88% of organizations now use AI in at least one function, but only 39% can point to any measurable impact on the bottom line (McKinsey, The State of AI, November 2025).The missing piece is measurable. Two-thirds of enterprises say their business context is fragmented or locked in employees’ heads (HFS Research, June 2026), and only 19% of marketers work from a single integrated AI platform. The other 81% are spread across multiple tools, each with its own siloed context (Optimizely/Savanta, June 2026). That’s not a generation problem. It’s a context-and-governance problem.“GTM teams need a shared, governed source of company and product context,” said Chris Crompton, founder of Marcora. “AI generation is ubiquitous. What’s missing is the portable context layer that keeps your voice, positioning, and product truth consistent across every AI platform and every teammate. Making that context accessible through MCP puts the most important part of the stack where people already work.”The Context Problem Behind Every AI WorkflowAI generation has become table stakes; the infrastructure behind it hasn’t. In every AI tool, each session starts from scratch: a marketer pastes in the brand guidelines, re-explains positioning in a prompt no teammate will ever see, and rebuilds the same setup the next morning. Custom instructions and uploaded docs quietly go stale, and the upkeep falls on whoever built them. The output is fast but inconsistent, built on context nobody fully trusts.When teammates spread across different AI tools, context stuck in just one of them isn’t shared, it’s another silo. What teams need is a layer that travels with them.One Source of Truth, Portable to Any AI PlatformMarcora drafts your context into two layers from day one, and grows as you add more.- Brand Foundation: the durable rules of how you communicate, including company background, brand voice, and writing standards, always on and informing every generation.- Reference Library: the materials teams rely on daily, including product information, persona docs, competitive analysis, and approved web content, structured for reuse.Relevant context flows automatically into any tool that supports the Model Context Protocol, the open standard for connecting AI tools to external context. Through the Marcora MCP Server, connected via OAuth or an API key, your preferred AI gets the context, and Marcora handles the governance. The same connection powers agentic surfaces like Claude Code and Claude Cowork, so context follows you into the tools where work ships.Context That Stays CurrentUnlike a static brand document that decays as the business changes, context in Marcora is maintained by design. Built-in Context Intelligence monitors context health, detects drift as products and messaging evolve, and surfaces suggested updates you accept in one click, so the source of truth stays accurate.An Open Standard, Not a Walled GardenCentering the free tier on MCP is deliberate: context should travel with you, not stay locked in the platform where it was built. MCP has become the AI ecosystem’s connective standard, with more than 10,000 active public MCP servers and over 97M monthly SDK downloads, support across Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Cursor, and stewardship now under the Linux Foundation (Anthropic, December 2025).- A real free plan, not a free trial: no credit card required.- Portable context: flows into Claude, Claude Code, Claude Cowork, ChatGPT, Cursor, and any MCP-compatible tool, with no copy-paste.- One source of truth: every generation draws from the same approved, relevance-ranked context.- Built on an open standard: works wherever MCP is supported.“Context shouldn’t be locked in one app,” Crompton added. “It should be infrastructure every teammate can reach, in whatever AI they use.”AvailabilityMCP Context Access is available today. Sign up with your company URL, and Marcora reads your site to draft a starting Brand Foundation and Reference Library in minutes, ready to refine and connect to any MCP-compatible AI platform, no credit card required. The free tier covers a single user; teams that want to put everyone on one shared source of truth can move up to the Connect plan, which starts at $39 a month for up to 5 users. It follows the recent debut of Marcora Agent, an autonomous GTM AI that runs multi-step content workflows on the same context; the free MCP tier extends that context to every other AI tool you use. Get started free at marcora.ai.About MarcoraMarcora, formerly MarketCore, gives go-to-market teams on-brand context for AI content. Teams build a shared source of truth from product information, market research, persona docs, competitive analysis, and web content in a central Reference Library and structured Brand Foundation. Through the Marcora MCP Server, that context connects to Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and any MCP-compatible AI tool, and Context Intelligence keeps it current as the business evolves. Marcora offers a free tier for individuals and scales to shared team plans.

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