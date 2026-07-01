Family Travel Takes Centre Stage in Cyprus as Mayfair Hotel & Gardens Highlights All-Age Holiday Experiences

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As family travel rises in Cyprus, Mayfair Hotel & Gardens puts Paphos in focus with all-age stays, value-led perks and resort comfort.

PAPHOS, CYPRUS, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family travel is moving firmly into the spotlight in Cyprus as parents look for holidays that combine value, convenience, entertainment and peace of mind. Mayfair Hotel & Gardens in Paphos is responding to this shift by highlighting its all-age holiday experience, designed for families seeking a Mediterranean break where children, teens and adults can enjoy the same destination in different ways.The renewed focus comes as Paphos continues to attract attention among summer travellers. Recent travel coverage has identified Paphos among destinations seeing notable year-on-year price reductions for late summer family holidays, with reported savings of up to £246. At the same time, official Cyprus tourism data shows holiday travel remains the dominant reason for visiting the island, with 73.0% of tourists in April 2026 travelling for holidays.Located close to restaurants, taverns, nightlife, shopping and local attractions, Mayfair Hotel & Gardens has positioned itself among the best hotels in paphos for families wanting both resort-style facilities and easy access to the wider Paphos area. The hotel offers a combination of family rooms, all-inclusive dining options, pools, entertainment and dedicated children’s activities, supporting the growing demand for simple, well-rounded family breaks.As one of the leading Paphos all inclusive hotels , Mayfair offers the following family-focused features:• Aqua Splash facilities for younger guests, with water play designed to keep children entertained during the long Cyprus summer.• Kids’ Club activities for children aged 4 to 12.• The Blue Hub games area, created for older children and teens.• Multiple swimming pools, including children’s pool areas.• Family dining options and all-inclusive choices for guests• A central Paphos location that helps families balance hotel-based relaxation with local exploration.“Families today are looking for more than a room and a pool. They want a holiday that works for every age group, from younger children who need safe and engaging activities to parents who want convenience, value and time to relax. At Mayfair Hotel & Gardens, our goal is to make the family holiday feel easier from the moment guests arrive,” said Christos Loizides, spokesperson for Mayfair Hotel & Gardens.The hotel gives parents and adult travellers space to unwind without leaving the resort. The Mayfair Serenity Spa features an indoor pool, sauna, treatment rooms and gym, with massages, face and body treatments, and pampering options including Mother-to-Be and Cleopatra Program treatments.Loizides added, “The rise in demand for Paphos all inclusive resorts shows that families want clarity and confidence when booking. They want to know meals, activities and entertainment are close at hand. That is especially important in 2026, as travellers are becoming more selective and value-conscious while still wanting memorable experiences.”Mayfair Hotel & Gardens’ Loyalty Club Program is yet another factor that makes them one of the best hotels in Paphos for families.• Silver members receive a 3% discount, member-only offers, cocktail vouchers and early check-in upon availability at their family hotels in Cyprus Paphos.• Gold members receive 5% off, the same perks, plus local wine and a fruit basket on arrival.Guests earn one point for every €1 spent on direct accommodation bookings with the hotel.About Company:Mayfair Hotel & Gardens is one of the best all inclusive hotels offering simple yet sophisticated rooms, superior rooms and suites in Cyprus. To know more, visit https://mayfairhotelgardens.com/ ###

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