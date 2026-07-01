June 2026 Update: Construction progress continues on Fort McCoy’s $55.75 Million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project

Construction continues at a steady pace on Fort McCoy’s new Collective Training Officers Quarters complex, a $55.75 million military construction project that is modernizing lodging for service members while strengthening the installation’s ability to support Total Force readiness for decades to come.

According to the latest weekly project update dated June 23, 2026, the project reached 61 percent actual completion, significantly ahead of the 36 percent scheduled completion milestone.

Project officials also note a projected early finish date of June 15, 2027, well ahead of the contract completion date of Dec. 31, 2027.

Construction crews continue making progress on both four-story buildings and surrounding infrastructure. Site work includes grading as well as curb, gutter, sidewalk, and dumpster pad construction. Inside the west building, crews are completing mechanical, electrical and plumbing trim-out, sheetrock finishing, masonry, painting, tile installation, vinyl enhanced tile flooring, canopies, and interior equipment pads. Work in the east building includes interior framing, MEP rough-in, masonry, sheetrock installation, sound insulation, and equipment pads.

The project calls for construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings based on the Army's Operational Readiness Training Complex standard design. The contract duration is 1,260 calendar days.

Improving quality of life for today's service members

The new facilities represent a significant upgrade from many of the lodging options built decades ago and reflect the Army's continuing investment in the quality of life of Soldiers and leaders who train at Fort McCoy.

The buildings are designed to provide modern accommodations that better support extended training rotations, mobilizations, and multi-component exercises involving the Active Army, Army Reserve, National Guard, and other Department of Defense organizations.

Modern mechanical systems, updated room layouts, improved accessibility features, energy-efficient construction, and enhanced common spaces are expected to provide a more comfortable and functional environment for officers training or mobilizing through the installation.

Fort McCoy annually supports training and mobilization missions for tens of thousands of service members from every branch of the armed forces, making quality lodging an important component of overall readiness.

Continuing a long tradition of supporting America's military

The project also represents another chapter in Fort McCoy’s more than 115-year history.

When Camp McCoy was established in 1909, Soldiers trained and lived primarily in canvas tents spread across the installation's rolling terrain. During World War I and World War II, temporary cantonment areas rapidly expanded to accommodate hundreds of thousands of troops preparing for overseas service.

Many of the wood-frame barracks and support facilities constructed during the World War II era served generations of Soldiers, reservists, National Guard members, and civilians for decades after the war. As training requirements evolved, Fort McCoy gradually modernized its infrastructure with permanent barracks, administrative facilities, ranges, and training complexes designed to meet the needs of a modern Total Force.

The new Collective Training Officers Quarters continue that evolution, replacing aging infrastructure with state-of-the-art facilities that will support military readiness well into the future.

Investment strengthens regional economy

Beyond supporting military readiness, projects such as the Collective Training Officers Quarters provide a substantial economic benefit throughout western Wisconsin.

Fort McCoy Garrison officials estimate the installation's fiscal year 2024 economic impact at approximately $1.6 billion, an increase from $1.38 billion in fiscal year 2023. Workforce payroll, operating expenses, military pay, retiree payments, contracts, construction, and purchases throughout the region all contribute to that impact, which officials have projected will remain similar or increase in subsequent years.

The Officers Quarters project is one of several major military construction efforts underway at Fort McCoy and is part of more than $310 million in new construction projects initiated since fiscal year 2019, reinforcing the installation's long-term role as one of the Army's premier training centers.

Visible progress across the site

The June project update shows noticeable advances throughout both buildings. Interior corridors have been finished and painted, mechanical systems and electrical equipment continue to be installed, bathrooms are receiving tile work and fixtures, cabinetry installation is underway, and exterior masonry has progressed significantly. Site improvements surrounding the buildings also continue as crews prepare sidewalks, curbs, and supporting infrastructure.

As construction advances toward completion, the new Collective Training Officers Quarters will provide modern accommodations for officers supporting exercises, mobilizations, and missions at Fort McCoy while continuing the installation's long-standing tradition of adapting its facilities to meet the evolving needs of America's armed forces.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”