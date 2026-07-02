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Contract intelligence platform backed by leading CFOs, general counsels, and entrepreneurs delivering measurable results from day one.

Contract blind spots cost businesses trillions every year. Librari closes that gap with results you can measure in days, not quarters.” — Karl Peterson, Chairman of Librari

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Librari Raises $1.75M to Put an AI Contract Team Inside Every Growing Business

Contract intelligence platform is backed by a roster of leading CFOs, general counsels, and entrepreneurs, drawn by Librari’s early results in saving businesses money, reducing risk, and giving back time.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026. Librari, the contract intelligence platform which delivers savings for growing businesses via strategic contract administration, announced it has raised $1.75 million in pre-seed funding. Participants include early-stage funds and a syndicate of angel investors who are current and former CFOs, general counsels, and founders.

With Librari, companies know what’s in their contracts so they never get blindsided again. Contracts control revenue, costs, and risk, yet they scatter across shared drives, inboxes, and e-signature tools where they are easy to lose and easy to miss. Poor contract management costs businesses an estimated $2 trillion globally every year, and nearly one in three companies loses money annually from missed renewals alone.*

Librari closes that gap overnight. “I watched the same thing happen at every company: contracts scatter, renewals slip, money is lost, and hours disappear into searching,” said T.J. Clark, co-founder and CEO of Librari. “Librari connects in 60 seconds, with no IT project and no files moved, then surfaces the agreements hiding across your systems and tracks the renewals and deadlines that used to slip through. It turns your contract data into money saved, revenue protected, and risk removed, and this funding lets us give every business the kind of contract function that, until now, only the largest companies could afford.”

“We built Librari to deliver value on day one,” said Doug Squires, co-founder and CTO. “By the next morning it has read your contracts across every system you already use and made every term searchable in plain English, with cited answers you can trust for an audit, a board meeting, or a negotiation. It’s an AI contract administrator that never sleeps, so the busywork that used to fall on people now runs on its own, securely and on the customer’s terms.”

Backed by operators who have built category leaders

The round drew leaders who have founded, scaled, and advised category leaders across travel, technology, finance, and law. “The best companies solve an expensive problem that everyone has learned to live with,” said Karl Peterson, Chairman of Librari, co-founder of Hotwire.com and a senior partner at TPG. “Contract blind spots cost businesses trillions every year, and Librari closes that gap with results you can measure in days, not quarters.”

Built for the people who carry the risk

Librari serves the CFO and financial leaders, legal teams, procurement teams, and executives who answer for what is in the contracts.

“Every CFO and Chief Legal and Compliance Officer should demand this product,” said Tim Dunn, former CFO of Pepsi, Gap, and Hotwire.

Librari will use the new funding to deepen its product, expand its go-to-market team, and bring contract intelligence to more growing businesses.

Librari is free to try for 30 days, with no commitment. Start at thelibrari.com.

About Librari

Librari is a contract intelligence platform that helps growing businesses know what is in their contracts and never get blindsided again. Connect in 60 seconds, with no IT, no migration, and no files moved. By the next day, Librari surfaces every agreement across drives, email, and e-signature tools, makes every term searchable in plain English, and tracks key dates and renewals automatically, so businesses cut costs, protect revenue, reduce risk, and save time. Librari is SOC 2 Type II aligned, does not move customer files, and does not train on customer data. Co-founded by T.J. Clark (CEO) and Doug Squires (CTO), Librari is built by operators for operators. Learn more and start a free 30-day trial at thelibrari.com.

*Source: Docusign & Deloitte Study, 2024.

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Email: support@thelibrari.com

Web: thelibrari.com

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