Michigan has 11K inland lakes. Here are three that EGLE staffers love
With 11,000 inland lakes and more freshwater shoreline than any other state in the nation, Michigan has plenty of water bodies to choose from.
Yet some inland lakes stand out in people’s minds – a meaningful place connected to a family tradition or an enjoyable hidden gem visited time and time again.
As part of Lakes Appreciation Month, we asked staffers at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to let readers know about their favorite lakes. Here are three responses.
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