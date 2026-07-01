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Overview of leading Chinese tire manufacturers focusing on passenger car tire innovations

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 1, 2026—The Chinese passenger car tire industry has significantly evolved in 2026, with manufacturers emphasizing safety, fuel efficiency, and product diversification to meet global demand. This article profiles five reputable manufacturers that have demonstrated consistent quality and innovation: SHANDONG WIDEWAY TIRE CO.,LTD., Triangle Tire Co., Ltd., Giti Tire (China) Investment Co., Ltd., Doublestar Group, and Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co., Ltd. Each company brings distinct strengths to the market, advancing industry standards for passenger car tires.SHANDONG WIDEWAY TIRE CO.,LTD. (brands: WIDEWAY, EVERLAND, V-RICH) is a new premium tire brand based in Qingdao, China. Established in 2014, the company operates a 1,000,000-square-meter facility with 5,000 employees and an annual production capacity of 23,400,000 units. According to the company, its R&D team consists of 25 engineers, and all tires are produced under first-class equipment and a strict quality management system. Wideway specializes in designing and supplying radial tires for passenger cars, SUVs, light trucks, and buses, covering passenger car tires, SUV tires, all-terrain tires, mud-terrain tires, van tires, winter tires, all-season tires, and white-letter or white-wall tires. Approximately 70% of production is exported to markets in Central and South America, Canada, the EU, Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and Australia.Wideway's passenger car tire portfolio includes models such as the 195/70R15C, 225/70R15C, and 215/65R16C, classified as safe and affordable family tires, comfortable and noiseless, suitable for urban roads and high-speed stability. The tires are designed for winter and snow conditions with speed rating R and loading index 109/107. Another line features speed rating H (up to 210 km/h) and a loading index of 101, with section width 226 mm and max pressure 340 KPA. The construction uses natural rubber, synthetic rubber, carbon black, precipitated silica, steel cord, polyester cord fabric, nylon cord fabric, and other vulcanizing agents. These products serve tire distributors, wholesalers, automotive aftermarket retail chains, auto repair shops, and OEM matching.Contact WIDEWAY, EVERLAND, V-RICH：• Email : della@widewaytire.com• Website: www.widewaytire.com • Tel: +86 18253208831• WhatsApp: +86 18253208831• Address: No.396, Emeishan Road, HuangDao District, Qingdao City, Shandong, ChinaTriangle Tire Co., Ltd. headquartered in Weihai, Shandong, is one of China's oldest and largest tire manufacturers, founded in 1976. Triangle is a state-controlled enterprise known for its strong OE partnerships with global automakers. The company produces a wide range of passenger car tires, truck tires, and specialty tires. Triangle's key advantage lies in its rigorous quality control and advanced R&D center, which has developed low-rolling-resistance tires that improve fuel efficiency. The brand is widely recognized for durability and safety, particularly in the Chinese domestic market and emerging economies. Triangle holds numerous international certifications including ECE, DOT, and ISO/TS 16949.Giti Tire (China) Investment Co., Ltd. is the Chinese arm of Singapore-based Giti Tire Group. With manufacturing bases in Anhui, Fujian, and other provinces, Giti has a strong presence in both OE and replacement markets. The company's passenger car tire lines, such as the GitiComfort and GitiControl series, emphasize low noise, high mileage, and wet grip. Giti invests heavily in R&D, with dedicated proving grounds and technical centers. Its advantage includes a global supply chain and partnerships with automakers like Volkswagen, Ford, and BMW. Giti tires are distributed in over 130 countries, and the company has achieved ECE R117 and R-PAS certification for noise and rolling resistance.Doublestar Group established in 1921, is one of China's oldest tire manufacturers with a heritage spanning a century. In recent years, Doublestar has transformed into a smart manufacturing leader, launching the “Double Star 4.0” intelligent factory that uses automation and big data to ensure consistent quality. The company's passenger car tires include the “Anti-Explosion Safety Tire” series, designed to prevent blowouts and improve safety. Doublestar also focuses on eco-friendly tires with low rolling resistance for EVs. Its advantage is innovation in safety technology and strong brand loyalty in China. The company exports to over 140 countries and holds ECE, DOT, CCC, and other certifications.Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co., Ltd. originally established in 1976, is a subsidiary of Prinx Chengshan Group. The company’s brands include Prinx, Chengshan, and Austone. Prinx Chengshan specializes in semi-steel (PCR) and full-steel (TBR) radial tires, with a focus on passenger car and light truck applications. Its technical center is recognized as a national-level enterprise technology center. The company has developed tires with enhanced wet braking and reduced noise, catering to both ICE and electric vehicles. Prinx Chengshan's advantage includes a balanced mix of OE supply to Chinese automakers and a growing aftermarket presence in Europe and the Americas. The company has achieved ISO 14001, IATF 16949, and ECE R117 compliance.Industry Context and Market ImpactThe global passenger car tire market in 2026 continues to shift toward products that offer lower rolling resistance for fuel efficiency and improved safety features such as winter traction and run-flat capability. Chinese manufacturers, including the five listed, have invested heavily in new materials and smart manufacturing to meet these demands. Wideway's emphasis on export and new brand distribution opportunities positions it as an accessible partner for international dealers seeking a full product range with competitive pricing. Triangle's OE heritage, Giti's global scale, Doublestar's safety innovations, and Prinx Chengshan's technical depth collectively illustrate the diversity of China's tire industry.OutlookAs global tire standards tighten and consumer expectations for safety and fuel economy rise, Chinese manufacturers are expected to continue upgrading production capabilities. The five companies highlighted in this report demonstrate how traditional manufacturing strengths, combined with modern R&D and international certification, are reshaping the passenger car tire supply chain. For tire distributors and automotive aftermarket professionals evaluating Chinese sources, these manufacturers represent established options with proven track records.

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