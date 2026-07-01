Artisan Colour Continues Strategic M&A Expansion With Acquisition of Schuster Print Marketing

Artisan Colour

Second acquisition in two years adds senior talent and operational depth as part of Artisan Colour’s long-term growth strategy.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artisan Colour, a Scottsdale-based commercial printing and marketing fulfillment company, has acquired Schuster Print Marketing, a Tempe-based print and promotional marketing firm. The acquisition brings Schuster’s employees, customers, and expertise into Artisan Colour’s expanding operations.It marks Artisan Colour’s second acquisition in two years, following its 2024 acquisition of MarComm, a digital marketing agency specializing in cross-channel strategy and campaign execution.Together, these acquisitions reflect Artisan Colour’s long-term growth strategy to invest in specialized expertise, expand operational capacity, and deliver a broader range of business printing and marketing fulfillment solutions.“Artisan Colour is growing with intention, executing a broader M&A strategy designed to strengthen our advantage in the market,” said Doug Bondon, CEO and co-founder of Artisan Colour.A central focus of this growth is building a team that connects customer strategy with high-quality print execution.“The acquisition of MarComm brought us an in-house marketing team that understands how our customers go to market,” said Tyler Holliday, Vice President of Growth at Artisan Colour. “The addition of Schuster Print Marketing brings senior talent and operational depth, allowing us to scale the fastest-growing areas of our business."The acquisition also strengthens Artisan Colour’s in-house graphic design team, increasing capacity for print file preparation, color management, and production across the entire print workflow. These capabilities are increasingly important as businesses invest more in print but often lack the internal resources to produce, manage, and distribute it effectively."Typically, printers understand production and marketing teams understand the campaign," said Holliday. "Artisan Colour’s advantage is that we understand both. We know what a printed piece needs to accomplish from a marketing perspective, as well as what has to happen behind the scenes to deliver at the highest level for our customers.”Beyond expanded capacity and capabilities, the acquisition is rooted in a shared commitment to long-term customer relationships and business integrity.“When you acquire another business, you are taking on someone else’s life’s work, and that requires transparency and respect,” said Bondon. “Schuster Print Marketing is a company with tremendous heart, integrity, and wisdom. You see it in customer relationships that span decades and in its reputation for excellence across the Arizona print community. That is exactly the kind of team we want to grow with.”For Schuster Print Marketing and its customers, the transition is designed to be additive, not disruptive.“Our clients’ needs have grown significantly over the past several years, to the point where we were outsourcing capabilities that Artisan Colour already provides in-house,” said Carrie Leary, President of Schuster Print Marketing. “I’ve been in the printing industry since 1990 and have known Artisan Colour since it opened in 1998. Their reputation, professionalism, and work ethic made this an easy decision for both my customers and my team.”###About Artisan ColourSince 1998, Artisan Colour has set the standard for quality in the printing industry. What began as a discerning color house has evolved into a single-source partner for a brand’s entire physical identity. Today, Artisan Colour offers a broad range of business printing and marketing fulfillment solutions, backed by deep expertise in color management to ensure quality and consistency across every piece. From its state-of-the-art production and fulfillment facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, Artisan Colour makes it easy to produce, manage, and distribute high-quality print materials at scale. For more information, visit www.artisancolour.com About Schuster Print MarketingSchuster Print Marketing has delivered high-quality commercial print and promotional solutions to businesses across Arizona for more than 30 years. Women-owned and operated, the company is known for building long-standing client relationships through responsiveness, reliability, and a highly personal approach to service. Schuster helps businesses execute print and promotional programs with the consistency, care, and attention to detail that have defined its reputation.

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