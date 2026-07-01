Rev up your summer plans because the Inaugural Helper Locomotive Car Show is rolling into Helper, Utah on July 25, 2026! 🚗🎶

Cruise on over to historic Helper City Park, where more than 60 towering cottonwood trees provide plenty of cool shade for an unforgettable day of chrome, classics, and community fun. Stroll through rows of stunning classic cars, muscle cars, vintage trucks, and hot rods while enjoying great music, delicious food, and award-winning rides.

Hosted by Helper City, this first-ever event is more than just a car show — it’s a celebration of Carbon Corridor culture and history. Entry fees are just $20, with all proceeds benefiting the Helper Museum.

Whether you’re bringing your own ride or just coming to admire the horsepower, expect good vibes, classic tunes, and small-town charm all day long. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting new tradition in Helper! 🚂🔥