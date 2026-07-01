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Focus on Off-Road Tire Technology and Performance Enhancement

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 1, 2026—As the global demand for off-road vehicles continues to rise, the need for durable, high-performance off-road tires has intensified. In 2026, China remains a key production hub for off-road tires, hosting several manufacturers that combine scale, technology, and global reach. This article profiles five reputable off-road tire manufacturers in China – SHANDONG WIDEWAY TIRE CO.,LTD (brands: WIDEWAY, EVERLAND, V-RICH), Sailun Group, Shandong Linglong Tire, Cheng Shin Rubber / Maxxis, and Zhongce Rubber / Westlake – highlighting their respective strengths in advancing durability and all-terrain performance.1. SHANDONG WIDEWAY TIRE CO.,LTD( WIDEWAY EVERLAND V-RICH ) – Expanding Production Capacity and Global ReachFounded in 2014, SHANDONG WIDEWAY TIRE CO.,LTD. is a tire manufacturer with a facility covering 1,000,000 square meters and employs approximately 5,000 staff. The company specializes in designing and supplying various types of radial tires, including Passenger Car Tires, SUV Tires, Light Truck Tires, and Truck and Bus Tires. Main products also include AT, MT, VAN, RT, Winter, All Season, White Letter, and White Wall tires. Annual production capacity reaches 23,400,000 units. The R&D team consists of 25 engineers. According to the company, its off-road tire range is designed for mountain, desert, rock, winter snow, jungle, all-weather, and mud terrain. Specific models such as the WEYONE AK3 (LT285/70R17) and WINTERWAY A/T target all-terrain and winter conditions, while reinforced sidewall designs cater to rugged terrain. The company exports 70% of its output to Central and South America, Canada, EU, Africa, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and Australia. Exclusive distribution opportunities remain available for many countries.WIDEWAY EVERLAND V-RICH: www.widewaytire.com | Tel: +8618253208831 | WhatsApp: +86 18253208831 | Email : della@widewaytire.com2. Sailun Group – Technology-Driven Innovation in Off-Road TiresSailun Group, a publicly listed tire manufacturer headquartered in Qingdao, has built a reputation for cost-effective and durable off-road tires. The company's “Liquid Gold” tire technology (Eco-point 3.0) has been applied to certain off-road patterns, aiming at reduced rolling resistance and improved wet grip. Sailun's off-road portfolio includes All-Terrain (AT) and Mud-Terrain (MT) tires for SUVs and light trucks, with a focus on wear resistance and sidewall protection. The company operates several manufacturing bases in China and Vietnam, with an annual capacity of over 70 million tires across all categories. Its global distribution network covers more than 180 countries.3. Shandong Linglong Tire – Engineering Precision for Mixed TerrainLinglong Tire, another major Chinese manufacturer, has invested heavily in R&D, operating a national-level technology center. The company's off-road tire line includes the Crosswind series and the Green-Max series, offering patterns optimized for desert, gravel, and muddy conditions. Linglong emphasizes noise reduction and high-speed stability in its all-terrain tires, with size coverage from 15 to 20 inches. The company supplies original equipment to several Chinese and global automakers, and its aftermarket presence is strong in Asia, the Middle East, and South America.4. Cheng Shin Rubber / Maxxis – Global Brand Recognition and Motorsport HeritageTaiwan-based Cheng Shin Rubber, operating under the Maxxis brand, is one of the world's largest tire manufacturers. Maxxis is widely recognized for its off-road tires in the UTV and 4×4 markets, such as the Razr MT and the Bighorn series. The brand has a strong presence in North American and Australian off-road racing circuits, which drives continuous product development in puncture resistance and tread self-cleaning. Maxxis offers a comprehensive range of off-road tires designed for rock crawling, mud, sand, and snow, with multiple load range options and a reputation for consistent quality.5. Zhongce Rubber / Westlake – Full-Line Supplier with Extensive Application CoverageZhongce Rubber, the largest tire manufacturer in China by production volume, markets its off-road tires under the Westlake, Goodride, and Chao Yang brands. The company's off-road portfolio includes AT, MT, and RT tires for SUVs, pickups, and off-road vehicles. Zhongce leverages its huge scale – over 100 million tires annually – to offer competitive pricing while maintaining quality compliance with international standards such as ECE, DOT, and SASO. Its R&D team has developed specialized compounds for desert heat resistance and winter snow traction (3PMSF certified). Zhongce supplies both OEM and replacement markets across more than 200 countries.Market Outlook and Industry DynamicsThe off-road tire segment in China is characterized by increasing investments in R&D, stricter export certifications, and a shift toward larger rim diameters (17–22 inches) and higher load indexes. Each of the five manufacturers has carved a distinct niche: WIDEWAY emphasizes flexibility in distribution and a new premium brand strategy; Sailun focuses on proprietary technology; Linglong excels in OEM relationships; Maxxis benefits from brand heritage and motorsports feedback; and Zhongce leverages unmatched scale and full-line coverage. Buyers evaluating off-road tire suppliers for 2026 are advised to consider specific terrain requirements, certification needs, and supply chain stability. The five companies listed above represent a balanced mix of innovation, capacity, and global service capabilities.

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