State Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Wilmington Shopping Center

Date Posted: Tuesday, June 30th, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday evening at a shopping center in Wilmington.

On June 29, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m., troopers responded to a shopping center in the 3100 block of Kirkwood Highway for a report of an armed robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking through the parking lot selling candy when an unknown suspect approached and demanded the victim’s property. When the victim initially refused, the suspect displayed a handgun. The victim then complied, and the suspect fled the scene with the victim’s property. The victim was not injured during the incident.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this crime. Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact Detective M. Conway at (302) 365-8411. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.