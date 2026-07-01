Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,093 in the last 365 days.

State Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Wilmington Shopping Center

Date Posted: Tuesday, June 30th, 2026

Graphic titled “News Release New Castle County” featuring a Delaware State Police Chevrolet Tahoe parked with Wilmington skyline and train station in the background. A silhouette map of Delaware appears on the left with New Castle County highlighted in blue, the text “BecomeATrooper.com” on the bottom center, and social media icons are shown at the bottom right corner.

The Delaware State Police is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday evening at a shopping center in Wilmington.

On June 29, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m., troopers responded to a shopping center in the 3100 block of Kirkwood Highway for a report of an armed robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking through the parking lot selling candy when an unknown suspect approached and demanded the victim’s property. When the victim initially refused, the suspect displayed a handgun. The victim then complied, and the suspect fled the scene with the victim’s property. The victim was not injured during the incident.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this crime. Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact Detective M. Conway at (302) 365-8411. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.


View All News Posts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Wilmington Shopping Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.