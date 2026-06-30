Wet spring may increase Hawai‘i wildfire risk, officials warn as 2026 Wildfire LOOKOUT! campaign launches

HONOLULU — Federal, State, City and County, and community partners gathered today in front of Honolulu Hale to launch the 2026 Wildfire LOOKOUT! campaign, marking the 11th year of the statewide wildfire preparedness effort and reminding residents that wildfire risk remains a year-round concern across the islands.

Officials noted that this year’s wet spring has produced abundant grass and vegetation growth across many areas of our state. While the greener landscape may appear less hazardous, that same vegetation can become significant wildfire fuel as conditions become hotter, drier, and windier.

“Protecting our communities from wildfires is a responsibility we ALL share,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Preventing wildfires starts with preparation and the City is doing its part to reduce risk and strengthen our response. I encourage every resident to take a few minutes to review these wildfire prevention tips, make a plan with your family, and check in with your neighbors. Small steps today can make a tremendous difference when it matters most.”

Experts also noted that El Niño conditions may shift Hawaiʻi’s highest wildfire risk later into the fall and winter months, when the state typically expects wetter weather. However, officials emphasized that wildfire danger can develop at any time and residents should remain vigilant throughout the year.

Wildfire LOOKOUT! is Hawaiʻi’s statewide public awareness campaign designed to help residents stay aware, get prepared, and take action before wildfire occurs. The campaign provides practical information, resources, and educational materials focused on wildfire prevention, preparedness, and community resilience to help reduce wildfire risk and improve readiness before emergencies occur.

Nearly all wildfires in Hawaiʻi are caused by human activities, and most are preventable.

“Every wildfire prevented is a community protected,” said Honolulu Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief, Jason Samala. “Firefighters will always respond when communities need us, but the greatest impact happens before the first 9-1-1 call. Every resident has the ability to reduce wildfire risk through simple, everyday actions. Together, those individual efforts become one of our strongest defenses against wildfire.”

Wildfire LOOKOUT! is coordinated by the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) and the Hawaiʻi Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), in partnership with more than three dozen organizations statewide, including county fire departments, emergency management agencies, state and federal land managers, utilities, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and community groups.

Campaign messaging this year focuses on four key areas of wildfire preparedness:

● Understanding changing fire weather conditions and staying informed

● Preventing accidental ignitions from equipment, vehicles, campfires, fireworks, and other heat or spark-producing activities

● Preparing households for evacuation with plans, go-bags, and emergency alerts

● Reducing wildfire risk around homes, yards, and neighborhoods through routine maintenance and fuel reduction

Download and Share Wildfire Preparedness Resources:

● Wildfire prevention and preparedness fact sheets

● Multilingual educational materials

● Wildfire safety photos, social media resources, and wildfire prevention tips

● Ready, Set, GO! Hawaiʻi Wildland Fire Action Guide

Residents are encouraged to visit hwmo.org/lookout for preparedness information, wildfire safety tips, downloadable campaign materials, and links to county emergency alert systems.

Key wildfire prevention reminders:

● Keep grass trimmed and remove dry vegetation and debris around homes

● Keep the first five feet around structures clean and noncombustible

● Use outdoor equipment that generates heat or sparks carefully during dry or windy weather

● Keep campfires and barbecue areas clear of vegetation and fully extinguish fires before leaving

● Avoid parking vehicles on dry grass or vegetation

● Prepare evacuation plans and go-bags before emergencies occur

● Sign up for county emergency alerts and monitor National Weather Service forecasts during periods of elevated fire danger

“Wildfire preparedness is one of the few hazards where there is a great deal we can do ahead of time to reduce risk,” said Nani Barretto, Co-Director at Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization. “Simple actions taken today can help protect homes, families, communities, and Hawaiʻi’s natural resources in the future.”

For more information, visit: hwmo.org/lookout