Changshu Yongdeli Spunlaced Non-woven Fabric Co., Ltd

JIANGSU, SUZHOU, CHINA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the global apparel and home textile industry, nonwovens serve as core functional substrates that directly determine the durability, safety and user experience of end products. Whether for waterproof mattress protectors, silk quilt liners, clothing interlinings, electric blankets or embroidery stabilizers, strict performance requirements are set for nonwovens: waterproof, flame retardant, breathable, easy to process, while balancing environmental protection and cost control. As a leading Chinese manufacturer specializing in high-quality spunlace nonwovens , Changshu Yongdeli Spunlace Nonwovens Co., Ltd. ( YDL ) has developed a series of dedicated spunlace nonwovens to address the core pain points of the apparel and home textile industry, providing one-stop customized substrate solutions for global clients.1. Spunlace Nonwovens for Apparel & Home Textiles: Solving Core Industry Pain PointsThe diverse scenario requirements of apparel and home textile products present multiple challenges for clients when selecting nonwoven substrates:Insufficient waterproof and moisture-proof performance: Nonwovens used in mattress protectors and bed sheets have poor water resistance, prone to penetration and mold, failing to effectively protect mattresses from liquid contamination.Safety and compliance risks: Electric blankets and home textiles require high flame retardancy, but ordinary nonwovens lack flame retardant capabilities or cannot pass international flame retardant standards (such as CA117), posing safety hazards. Some lining nonwovens contain harmful substances like formaldehyde, violating environmental regulations.Poor processing adaptability: Embroidery stabilizers have poor solubility or insufficient strength, leading to thread breakage and fabric deformation during embroidery, reducing production efficiency. Clothing interlinings are too hard, resulting in poor wearing experience and failing to meet the needs of lightweight apparel.Unbalanced durability and cost: Silk quilt liners are prone to pilling and damage, with short service life. Meanwhile, the industry generally faces issues such as weak customization capabilities and unstable delivery, unable to meet brands’ large-scale production and multi-specification requirements. YDL’s spunlace nonwoven series for apparel and home textiles is specially designed to solve these pain points, providing stable, compliant and highly adaptable substrate support for global apparel and home textile brands.Backed by over 20 patents and ISO9001-certified production systems, YDL has established itself as China's leading nonwoven manufacturer delivering high-quality spunlace nonwovens engineered for demanding apparel and home textile applications.2. YDL’s 5 Core Spunlace Nonwoven Series for Apparel & Home Textiles1. Spunlace Nonwovens for Waterproof Mattress ProtectorsFunctional substrates developed for waterproof mattress protectors and fitted sheets, balancing waterproofness, breathability and skin-friendliness:Efficient waterproof and anti-penetration: Through composite/coating technology, a uniform waterproof barrier is formed on the nonwoven surface, effectively blocking liquid penetration while keeping the interior dry, protecting mattresses from urine and water stains.Breathable and moisture-free: While waterproof, it retains breathable pores between fibers, combining waterproofness and breathability to avoid stuffiness and moisture during use, improving sleep experience.Skin-friendly and hypoallergenic: Made of food-grade/environmental-friendly raw materials, with smooth surface without hard spots, free of formaldehyde and fluorescent agent residues, passing skin irritation tests, suitable for sensitive skin groups.Customizable specifications and processes: Custom gram weight, width and waterproof level are available. TPU/PE composite layers can be added according to client needs to adapt to mattress protectors of different waterproof levels, with optional antibacterial and anti-mite functions.2. Spunlace Nonwovens for Silk Quilt LinersSpecialized lining substrates developed for high-end home textiles such as silk quilts and down quilts, focusing on softness, breathability and high protection:Soft and skin-friendly with no foreign body sensation: Spunlace technology gives the nonwoven a soft touch without hard spots or roughness. As a silk quilt liner, it does not affect the skin-friendly experience of the quilt nor scratch silk fibers.High breathability and moisture resistance: Moderate fiber structure density ensures both breathability and moisture resistance, quickly dissipating moisture to reduce mold and clumping of silk quilts, extending their service life.Anti-drilling down technology: Special fiber structure and spunlace entanglement form a dense anti-drilling barrier, effectively preventing silk/down from escaping, avoiding leakage and running issues.Eco-friendly low-formaldehyde formula: Free of formaldehyde and heavy metal residues, certified by OEKO-TEXStandard 100, complying with environmental and safety standards for high-end home textiles. Antibacterial and anti-mite functions can be customized according to client needs.3. Spunlace Nonwovens for Clothing InterliningsMulti-functional lining substrates developed for the apparel industry, adapting to various scenarios such as suits, windbreakers and lightweight apparel:Balance of softness and stiffness: The hardness and softness of the nonwoven can be adjusted according to client needs, providing structural support for suits and windbreakers while adapting to the soft wearing experience of lightweight apparel.Wash-resistant and shape-retentive: Spunlace technology reinforces the fiber structure, resisting multiple washes, shrinkage and deformation, maintaining the garment’s shape for a long time without bulging or wrinkling.Low lint and residue-free: Tightly bonded fibers reduce lint shedding during cutting and sewing, avoiding secondary pollution on the garment surface and not affecting fabric dyeing results.High customization adaptability: Custom gram weight, thickness and width are available. Shaping and anti-wrinkle additives can be added to adapt to different fabrics (cotton, linen, chemical fiber, blended) and apparel categories, meeting brands’ diverse design needs.4. Flame-Retardant Spunlace Nonwovens for Electric BlanketsSpecialized flame-retardant substrates developed for electric blankets and heated home textiles, focusing on flame retardancy, high-temperature resistance and safety:Compliant flame retardancy: Made of flame-retardant fibers or added with eco-friendly flame retardant additives, passing international flame retardant standards such as CA117, with no flame spread or toxic smoke release in case of fire, reducing safety hazards during electric blanket use.High-temperature stability: Raw materials are specially treated to release no harmful substances, odors or shrinkage deformation under long-term high-temperature working conditions of electric blankets, ensuring product safety.Skin-friendly and comfortable: Smooth surface without hard spots, fitting the skin without foreign body sensation, with good breathability to avoid stuffiness and moisture during use.Customizable functional development: Flame retardancy level, gram weight and width can be adjusted according to client needs, adapting to electric blankets of different power and sizes, with optional antibacterial and anti-mildew functions.5. Water-Soluble Spunlace Nonwovens for Embroidery BackingSpecialized water-soluble backing substrates developed for computer embroidery and hand embroidery processes, focusing on easy solubility, high strength and processability:Fast water solubility: Dissolves quickly in room temperature or warm water. After embroidery, it can be removed directly by washing without additional processing, leaving no fiber residue or damaging the fabric.High strength and easy processing: Spunlace technology enhances the nonwoven strength, resisting breakage and wrinkling during embroidery, providing stable support for lightweight fabrics and avoiding fabric deformation and thread breakage.Low lint and residue-free: Tightly bonded fibers prevent lint shedding during embroidery, avoiding adhesion on the fabric surface and clogging of embroidery needle holes.Customizable specifications: Custom gram weight, thickness and dissolution temperature are available, adapting to different embroidery processes (such as high-density embroidery and lightweight fabric embroidery). Pre-forming is also available according to client needs to improve production efficiency.3. Why Do Global Clients Choose YDL Spunlace Nonwovens for Apparel & Home Textiles?As a leading Chinese manufacturer in the spunlace nonwoven industry, YDL stands out as a preferred substrate supplier for global apparel and home textile brands with three core advantages:Full-process compliant quality control: From raw material procurement (eco-friendly viscose, bamboo fiber, flame-retardant polyester, etc.) to production processes, every step undergoes strict testing. Third-party test reports are available to meet international standards such as CE, FDA, OEKO-TEXand CA117, helping clients’ products smoothly pass global market certifications.Flexible customization and scenario adaptability: Equipped with 5 sets of 3.6m spunlace production lines and 3 sets of 3.5m finishing lines, supporting customized gram weight, width, fiber ratio and functional additives (waterproof, flame retardant, antibacterial, water-soluble, etc.) to adapt to multi-scenario applications in apparel and home textiles. Fast response from small trial orders to mass production.Reliable delivery and global service guarantee: Mature supply chain management and production scheduling ensure on-time delivery, supporting global logistics distribution. Customized R&D services are also provided to help clients quickly develop new products and seize market opportunities. YDL has provided stable substrate supply for hundreds of global apparel and home textile brands.ConclusionIn the global apparel and home textile market, the performance, safety and compliance of substrates have become core competitiveness for brands to win user trust. YDL’s spunlace nonwoven series for apparel and home textiles solves key pain points in the development of end products with core performance: waterproof and anti-penetration, flame retardant and high-temperature resistant, anti-drilling down, easy to dissolve, soft and skin-friendly.As China's leading spunlace nonwoven manufacturer, YDL combines independent R&D innovation with flexible mass production to supply high-quality spunlace nonwovens trusted by hundreds of global brands. Whether for large home textile groups or apparel brands, YDL delivers tailored substrate solutions.Feel free to contact our international sales team for product specifications and free samples, and let us create exclusive support for your products.

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