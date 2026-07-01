Student Safety in Pierce County and Kitsap Takes Priority With Verizon and Beyond Ride Collaboration Beyond Ride Logo Wheelchair Ride Tacoma

New safety framework combines live vehicle tracking, driver monitoring, trip recording and personalized communication for students in Pierce and Kitsap counties

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Ride, a Washington State transportation provider, has equipped its full fleet with real-time GPS tracking, driver behavior monitoring, in-cab activity monitoring, and full video and audio recording, using Verizon Connect technology across every vehicle serving Pierce County and Kitsap County. The rollout covers student transportation , special education transportation, and Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) routes throughout the region, including service in Tacoma, Puyallup, Bremerton, Silverdale, Port Orchard, and Gig Harbor.The technology gives Beyond Ride's operations team, school transportation directors, and authorized parents the ability to verify vehicle location, route adherence, driver conduct, and trip activity in real time, addressing a long-standing visibility gap in student and medical transportation across the South Puget Sound region."Parents searching for safe transportation for their children, and families arranging medical rides for seniors and patients, want more than a promise, they want proof," said a Beyond Ride spokesperson. "This system gives us that proof on every trip, for every rider, every time."The Visibility Gap in Student and Medical TransportationFor a parent searching for kids transportation near them , the school commute is one part of the day they cannot personally observe. School transportation directors across Pierce County and Kitsap County, including those managing routes in Tacoma, Puyallup, Bremerton, and Silverdale, have raised the same concern for years: confirming that a vehicle follows its assigned route, that a driver operates safely, and that any incident is documented has historically depended on expensive custom telematics systems or delayed manual reporting.The same gap exists in medical transportation. Seniors and patients relying on non-emergency medical transportation in Tacoma , or NEMT service in Kitsap County, depend on rides that arrive on time and operate safely, often with no way to confirm a vehicle's status mid-trip. For families coordinating special education transportation or transportation for children with disabilities, the stakes are even higher, since these routes often involve additional handling, timing, and care requirements.How the System WorksBeyond Ride's fleet-wide system is built on four monitoring layers, all running through Verizon Connect technology installed in every vehicle:Real-Time GPS Tracking, Every vehicle is tracked live. Schools, fleet managers, and authorized parents can verify location, routes, stops, and trip movement as a trip happens, rather than relying on after-the-fact reporting.Driver Behavior Monitoring, Speed, braking, acceleration, idling, stops, and route deviations are continuously monitored. Driving behavior is measured, reviewed by Beyond Ride's operations team, and addressed directly when it falls outside expected safety parameters.In-Cab Driver Activity Monitoring, Driver conduct and activity during trips are monitored through in-cab devices, providing an added layer of oversight on routes serving children, seniors, medical patients, and other vulnerable riders.Full Video and Audio Recording, Interior and exterior cameras record every trip from pickup to drop-off, creating a documented record available for review by Beyond Ride's operations team and, where applicable, school district transportation offices.Coverage Across Pierce County and Kitsap CountyThe system applies uniformly across Beyond Ride's service area, covering student transportation in Tacoma and Puyallup, special needs student transportation and disability student transportation routes, school transportation for special needs students, and medical transportation and NEMT service in Bremerton, Silverdale, Port Orchard, and Gig Harbor. Beyond Ride notes that families with specific accessibility needs should confirm vehicle equipment and accommodations directly with the company prior to booking.Beyond Ride has indicated that monitoring data will continue to be made available ton offices upon request as part of standard reporting practices, with the program operating across its full fleet in Pierce County and Kitsap County.Families, school administrators, and healthcare coordinators searching for student transportation, special education transportation, or medical rides for seniors and patients in Tacoma, Puyallup, Bremerton, Silverdale, Port Orchard, Gig Harbor, and surrounding communities can contact Beyond Ride directly for service details.About Beyond RideBeyond Ride is a Washington State transportation company providing student transportation, special education transportation, and Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) services across Pierce County and Kitsap County.

Parents Have NO IDEA What's Happening on School Buses

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.