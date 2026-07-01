Bereaved Families, Law Enforcement and Veterinary Organizations Cheer Combating Illicit Xylazine Act’s Advancement in the Must-Pass NDAA

BUTLER COUNTY, IOWA – A coalition of bereaved families, law enforcement organizations and veterinary associations are calling on Congress to pass the bipartisan Combating Illicit Xylazine Act, authored by U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The legislation was recently filed as an amendment to the NDAA as part of a bipartisan package offered by Grassley and Ranking Member Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) to reduce violent crime.

The Combating Illicit Xylazine Act would fight the spread of illicit xylazine by classifying the highly toxic sedative as Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act, while protecting its legitimate use in large animal veterinary medicine. The legislation is backed by 18 major law enforcement organizations representing over one million officers, over 70 organizations representing more than 117,000 veterinary professionals, livestock producers and researchers and two national coalitions of hundreds of bereaved families, including several families who traveled to Washington to advocate for the bill’s advancement out of the Judiciary Committee.

A fact sheet can be found HERE and a full list of supporting organizations can be found HERE.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID):

"For the families represented by V.O.I.D., ‘Victims Of Illicit Drugs,’ this fight is not about politics; it is about people we love and miss every single day. We are truly grateful to Chairman Grassley, Ranking Member Durbin and all those who worked to advance the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act as part of the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act. This important step recognizes the urgent need to confront an illicit drug supply that continues to grow more toxic, unpredictable and deadly. Too many families have lost children, siblings, parents and friends to substances they never knew contained illicit fentanyl, xylazine or other dangerous adulterants. We know this pain intimately. We live with empty chairs, missed milestones and memories of lives that should still be unfolding and thriving. On behalf of the countless families forever changed by this crisis, V.O.I.D., ‘Victims Of Illicit Drugs’ applauds Congress for moving this lifesaving legislation forward and urges lawmakers to see it through [to] passage. Every action taken to disrupt the spread of these deadly substances brings us one step closer to sparing another family from experiencing the unimaginable loss that so many of us carry every day."

The National Sheriffs’ Association:

“The National Sheriffs’ Association strongly supports the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act. As xylazine continues to fuel the overdose epidemic and complicate law enforcement’s response to the illicit drug supply, this legislation provides critical tools to disrupt trafficking networks and protect our communities. We now ask all Members of Congress to pass this bill as included in the NDAA."

National High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, Midwest Executive Director Daniel W. Neill:

“The advancement of the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act is an important step in addressing a growing threat in the illicit drug supply. Xylazine’s presence alongside fentanyl is making overdoses more dangerous and more difficult to respond to, and this legislation will strengthen efforts to disrupt trafficking and protect our communities. I appreciate Chairman Grassley and Ranking Member Durbin’s leadership in moving this bipartisan public safety measure forward.”

Major County Sheriffs of America:

"The Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) strongly supports the bipartisan effort to advance the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act as part of the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act. Illicit xylazine has become a growing threat in communities across the country, fueling the overdose crisis and making it more difficult for law enforcement to investigate drug trafficking organizations and protect the public. This bipartisan legislation provides law enforcement with critical tools to disrupt the illicit supply chain and hold traffickers accountable. MCSA applauds Chairman Grassley and Ranking Member Durbin for their continued leadership and commitment to advancing meaningful, bipartisan solutions that strengthen public safety and help save lives."

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, National President Mathew Silverman:

“The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) applauds Chairman Grassley and Senator Durbin for offering a package of bipartisan bills as an amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act, and their continued leadership on issues of critical importance to federal, state, and local law enforcement. In particular, FLEOA appreciates the inclusion of the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act to provide investigators with important tools to track this dangerous substance and disrupt the criminal networks responsible for distributing it into our communities. We also strongly support the Lt. Osvaldo Albarati Stopping Prison Contraband Act, an important measure to enhance the safety of federal correctional officers across the U.S.”

The National Narcotic Officers' Associations' Coalition, President Tony Kestner:

“The National Narcotic Officers' Associations' Coalition (NNOAC) thanks Chairman Grassley and Ranking Member Durbin for putting forward the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act as part of their bipartisan crime package for the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act. Illicit xylazine has become an increasingly dangerous component of the illicit drug supply, fueling the nation's overdose crisis and creating significant challenges for the state and local narcotics officers working every day to dismantle drug trafficking networks. This legislation would provide law enforcement with an important new tool to combat the illicit trafficking of xylazine while protecting its legitimate veterinary use. NNOAC stands ready to work with Congress to advance this important legislation.”

The Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies:

"The Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies (ASCIA) commends Chairman Grassley and Ranking Member Durbin for their continued leadership in addressing the growing threat of illicit xylazine by including the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act in their bipartisan crime package offered as an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act. Illicit xylazine continues to make an already deadly drug supply even more lethal, creating significant challenges for criminal investigators working to dismantle drug trafficking organizations and protect communities across the country. This bipartisan legislation would provide law enforcement with another critical tool to combat the illicit distribution of xylazine, disrupt criminal networks and help save lives."

The National District Attorneys Association, Executive Director Nelson Bunn:

“The NDAA strongly supports the bipartisan package led by Senate Judiciary Chair Grassley and Ranking Member Durbin to advance legislation that will keep our communities safe as part of the National Defense Authorization Act. We support the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act, which would classify xylazine as a Schedule III substance. Xylazine is an emerging illicit drug and the scheduling of it will help us identify the abuse and coordinate an appropriate response. Collectively, this package addresses several of NDAA’s top legislative priorities, and we urge it to be included in this year’s [National] Defense Authorization Act.”

The American Veterinary Medical Association, President Dr. Michael Q. Bailey:

“The Combating Illicit Xylazine Act addresses the national security and public health threat posed by illicit xylazine while preserving veterinary access to the legitimate animal drug for its critical uses by the military and our profession. We share the military’s concern that the loss of the xylazine supply will complicate ongoing research studies and could slow federally funded science. Furthermore, the government relies on ready access to xylazine to facilitate the safe handling, care and welfare of U.S. military horses. On behalf of the veterinary community, we express our thanks to Chair Chuck Grassley and Ranking Member Dick Durbin for their leadership and support in Congress on one of the top legislative priorities of our profession.”

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