SAVANNAH, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Treyvon Howard, 20, of Garden City, has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to his involvement in two violent and gang-related incidents in Chatham County. This includes the assault of an 18-year-old male at Frazier Homes Apartment Complex on Aug. 8, 2024, and the armed robbery and carjacking of a 44-year-old male at Oglethorpe Mall on Aug. 10, 2024.

As part of his plea, Howard admitted to his association with the “Rock Out Gang” (ROG), a hybrid criminal street gang that originated in Savannah, Georgia, and aligns with the Rollin’ 60s Crips.

“Let this send a message to all those engaged in violent gang activity in Savannah or anywhere in this state – we will prosecute you and hold you accountable for your actions,” said Carr. “All Georgians deserve to be and feel safe, and we’re fighting each day to ensure that’s a reality. We’re proud to work with our partners at Savannah PD, and we won’t rest until full justice is served.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Brooklyn Franklin. It was investigated by the Savannah Police Department, with assistance from the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

Just last year, Carr expanded his Gang Prosecution Unit to include a new regional office in Savannah.

Conviction and Sentencing

On June 22, 2026, Treyvon Howard pleaded guilty to the following charges in Chatham County Superior Court.

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Armed Robbery

1 count of Hijacking a Motor Vehicle

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Financial Transaction Card Theft

Howard was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 13 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

The State’s case against the two remaining defendants is ongoing.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson and Washington counties, with more than 140 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.