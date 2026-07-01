ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic ruling allowing states to protect sex-based categories in sports.

“This is a major victory that will protect female athletes for generations to come, and we’re proud to have partnered with our fellow attorneys general on both cases. Women’s sports are for women only, and now the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed – upholding the legacy of Title IX and ensuring equal opportunity on the field. We have taken action here in Georgia to preserve fair competition, and this decision paves the way for every other State to do the same. It’s time for those who haven’t to stand up now and fight for women and girls across the country.”

Background

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on two cases at the state level: West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox.

West Virginia v. B.P.J. concerns West Virginia’s “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which requires biological males to compete on boys only or co-ed teams. The law was passed in 2021. In response, a biological male student who identifies as female, BPJ, filed a lawsuit challenging the law based on Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause. The District Court found in favor of West Virginia, granting summary judgement. BPJ then appealed that decision to the Fourth Circuit, and the Court later ruled in BPJ’s favor. West Virginia appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard arguments on Jan. 13, 2026.

Little v. Hecox involves Idaho’s “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which similarly reserves women’s athletic teams for biological females only. The law was passed in 2020. Almost immediately thereafter – before the law even took effect – the ACLU and other organizations filed a lawsuit on behalf of Lindsay Hecox, claiming the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” violated the Equal Protection Clause. The District Court found in favor of the plaintiff, issuing a preliminary injunction. The Ninth Circuit affirmed the lower court’s injunction and later denied a request for a rehearing. Idaho appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard arguments on Jan. 13, 2026.

Carr previously joined 27 other attorneys general in filing two friend-of-the-court briefs in support of both the “Save Women’s Sports Act” and the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” – asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on this issue of fairness and basic biology. Read both briefs.

More Actions to Protect Women’s Sports

When the Biden administration sought to re-write historic Title IX protections, upending the foundation of women’s sports and mandating that males and females share bathrooms, Carr filed suit and won. He also joined a similar challenge led by Tennessee – protecting women’s sports nationwide.

Carr repeatedly pushed back on the Biden administration to defend Title IX protections for female athletes. Find a list of related actions.

Carr also filed suit when the Biden administration sought to enforce new and unlawful interpretations of federal antidiscrimination laws – threatening women’s sports in local schools across the country.

Altogether, Carr has taken over 60 legal actions to save women’s sports, ban child mutilation, and prohibit taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries.