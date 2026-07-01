Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,444 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,065 in the last 365 days.

HHS to end emergency authorization for COVID-19 drugs, medical devices 

The Department of Health and Human Services June 30 announced it will terminate emergency use authorization declarations for certain drugs and medical devices used to treat COVID-19, saying circumstances justifying the authorizations no longer exist. The declaration for drugs and biological products will end June 29, 2027, while the declaration for medical devices will end Dec. 26, 2026. The EUA declarations were issued in 2020 to accelerate access to medical products during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HHS to end emergency authorization for COVID-19 drugs, medical devices 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.