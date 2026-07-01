HHS to end emergency authorization for COVID-19 drugs, medical devices 

The Department of Health and Human Services June 30 announced it will terminate emergency use authorization declarations for certain drugs and medical devices used to treat COVID-19, saying circumstances justifying the authorizations no longer exist. The declaration for drugs and biological products will end June 29, 2027, while the declaration for medical devices will end Dec. 26, 2026. The EUA declarations were issued in 2020 to accelerate access to medical products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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