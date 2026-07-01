AHA names Steve Walsh as president and CEO 

The AHA June 30 announced the appointment of Steve Walsh as its next president and chief executive officer. Walsh, who has served as president and CEO of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association since 2017, will assume leadership of the nation’s largest hospital and healthcare system membership organization this fall.

“Following a thoughtful national search, the Board unanimously selected Steve Walsh to serve as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Hospital Association,” said Marc L. Boom, M.D., chair of the AHA Board of Trustees and president and CEO of Houston Methodist. “Steve is a proven healthcare leader, innovator and accomplished advocate for healthcare improvement, who understands both the challenges facing hospitals and the opportunities ahead. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an ability to bring people together, build consensus and advance meaningful solutions on behalf of patients, caregivers and communities.”

Boom also thanked and praised outgoing AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack, noting the “Board’s decision reflects our confidence that Steve is uniquely prepared to build upon the strong foundation established by Rick Pollack while helping the Association strengthen its role as a trusted voice, convener and advocate for health care providers across America.”

Walsh brings more than two decades of experience advancing American healthcare, with a focus on strengthening the healthcare workforce, reducing disparities in health outcomes and fostering a more connected continuum of care for patients.

“It is a profound honor to be selected to lead the American Hospital Association, and I am grateful for the trust the Board has placed in me to carry on the legacy of service that Rick Pollack has created,” Walsh said. “The next era of American healthcare is bright for the patients and caregivers we serve, all of whom will benefit from our members’ unified focus around access, quality and innovation.”

The announcement was shared with AHA member hospitals and health systems earlier today. For more details, see the news release.