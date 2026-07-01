POSTPONED: Markup of Water Resources Development Act of 2026

Washington, D.C. – Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO) announced that, due to the change in this week’s schedule of the House of Representatives, the Committee will postpone tomorrow’s markup of the Water Resources Development Act of 2026 (WRDA) and several other matters, originally scheduled for 10:00 a.m., July 1st, until further notice.

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