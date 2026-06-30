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Walberg Celebrates SCOTUS Ruling on Protecting Women’s Sports

Today, Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) issued the following statement applauding the Supreme Court’s decision protecting women’s sports:

“Women’s sports are for women. Unfortunately, radical gender ideology bolstered by policies pushed under the Biden-Harris administration chipped away at Title IX protections. As a result, the very female athletes the law was meant to empower were sidelined in the name of ‘equality.’ I’m grateful these Justices rejected the political rhetoric and stood up for fairness, common sense, and the integrity of women's sports. Committee Republicans will always stand with women athletes and their fight for a level playing field.”

Background
On January 14, 2025, House Republicans passed H.R. 28, Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025, which amends Title IX to protect the law’s intent and the integrity of women’s athletics. 

On July 11, 2024, the House passed H.J. Res. 165, a Congressional Review Act resolution to nullify the Biden-Harris administration’s Title IX rule.


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Walberg Celebrates SCOTUS Ruling on Protecting Women’s Sports

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