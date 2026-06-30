Chair Walberg on Trump Naming Sonderling to Head Department of Labor

Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) issued the following statement in support of President Trump’s announcement that he will nominate Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling to serve as Secretary of Labor:

"President Trump picked the right person for the job. Keith Sonderling has shown he understands what it takes to support American workers, create jobs, and get government out of the way. Keith knows that when American workers and job creators succeed, our country succeeds. His experience leading the Department of Labor and advancing President Trump's America First agenda makes him the right person to expand opportunity for hardworking families, support job creators, and ensure workers—not Washington bureaucrats—come first.

"As our nation prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom, I look forward to working with Keith Sonderling to keep the American Dream within reach for the next 250."



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