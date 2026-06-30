Allen to Hold Hearing on Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs—Tomorrow 10:15
Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions, chaired by Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA), will hold a hearing titled “Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs.”
What:
Subcommittee hearing titled “Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs”
When:
10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Where:
2175 Rayburn House Office Building
Witnesses:
- Dr. Chad Savage, President, DPC Action, Founder and Physician, YourChoice Direct Care
- Mr. James Gelfand, President and CEO, The ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC)
- Mr. Brad Woodhouse, President, Protect Our Care
- Mr. Mark Newman, CEO and Co-Founder, Nomi Health
The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.
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