Allen to Hold Hearing on Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs—Tomorrow 10:15

Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions, chaired by Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA), will hold a hearing titled “Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs.”

What:

Subcommittee hearing titled “Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs”

When:

10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Where:

2175 Rayburn House Office Building

Witnesses:

Dr. Chad Savage , President, DPC Action, Founder and Physician, YourChoice Direct Care

, President, DPC Action, Founder and Physician, YourChoice Direct Care Mr. James Gelfand , President and CEO, The ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC)

, President and CEO, The ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC) Mr. Brad Woodhouse , President, Protect Our Care

, President, Protect Our Care Mr. Mark Newman, CEO and Co-Founder, Nomi Health