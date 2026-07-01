Coolamon Dental Centre Ellenbrook Highlights 25 Years of Local Dental Care

Coolamon Dental Centre Ellenbrook Logo Dr Aron Lazaridis - Dentist at Coolamon Dental Centre Family Dental Clinic in Ellenbrook Dental Implants at Coolamon Dental Centre Ellenbrook

Our focus is to provide structured, evidence-based dental care in an environment where patients feel informed and comfortable with their treatment decisions.” — Dr Aron Lazaridis

ELLENBROOK, WA, AUSTRALIA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coolamon Dental Centre has marked more than 25 years of providing dental care to families across Ellenbrook and nearby communities. Led by Dr Aron Lazaridis, the practice has spent more than 25 years serving families as a trusted local dentist in Ellenbrook , supporting a region that has seen rapid population expansion and a growing demand for accessible, dependable oral health services.“Our focus is to provide structured, evidence-based dental care in an environment where patients feel informed and comfortable with their treatment decisions,” said Dr Aron Lazaridis. “We are committed to supporting long-term oral health for families across Ellenbrook and surrounding communities.”The clinic provides a range of dental services under one roof, including preventive care, children’s dentistry, root canal treatment, crowns, bridges, and cosmetic dental treatments. Its service offering has developed over time in response to the changing needs of the local community.Advanced Dental Solutions Under One RoofCoolamon Dental Centre Ellenbrook also provides implant dentistry solutions for patients with missing teeth. For those researching Dental Implants in Perth options, the clinic offers assessment and treatment planning following a detailed clinical review and diagnostic imaging. Each treatment plan is developed based on individual oral health status and clinical suitability.For patients with multiple missing teeth, All-On-4 Perth treatment is available for suitable candidates following comprehensive assessment. This full arch replacement approach uses strategically positioned implants to support a fixed set of teeth. Suitability is determined through clinical examination, radiographic analysis, and review of medical history.As advised by the clinic, any surgical or invasive procedure carries risks. Patients are encouraged to seek a second opinion from an appropriately qualified health practitioner before proceeding.Modern Technology and Clinical StandardsThe practice's investment in digital imaging and contemporary scanning systems reflects a broader industry shift toward technology-assisted diagnosis—tools that allow clinicians to assess bone density, tooth positioning, and overall oral health with a level of precision that was unavailable to general practitioners a generation ago.Coolamon Dental Centre Ellenbrook is a QIP-accredited clinic and adheres to nationally recognised infection control and clinical governance standards. All clinicians are registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and maintain continuing professional development requirements. The clinic also maintains membership with the Australian Dental Association.Comprehensive Dental Care for All AgesThe clinic provides care across all stages of life. Treatment areas include the following:• Preventive and general dentistry• Children’s dentistry• Cosmetic dental procedures• Dental implants and full arch restoration• Emergency dental treatmentThe practice environment is designed to support patient comfort, with a focus on clear communication and informed decision-making.New Patient Welcome PackageTo support access to care, Coolamon Dental Centre Ellenbrook offers a New Patient Welcome Package priced at $199 for eligible patients, which includes a comprehensive checkup and clean. The clinic also provides complimentary consultations for selected treatments, allowing patients to discuss available options before proceeding.Serving Ellenbrook and Surrounding CommunitiesCoolamon Dental Centre Ellenbrook supports patients from Brigadoon, Aveley, Baskerville, Belhus, Brabham, Bullsbrook, Henley Brook, Herne Hill, Midland, The Vines, Upper Swan, West Swan, and Millendon. Its convenient location enables families across these communities to access ongoing dental care close to home.About Coolamon Dental Centre EllenbrookCoolamon Dental Centre Ellenbrook is a QIP accredited clinic located in Ellenbrook, Western Australia. All clinicians are registered with AHPRA and operate in accordance with Australian regulatory guidelines.

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