Home | News Items | Approval of New Regulations (Legislature Employer-Employee Relations Act)

On June 30, 2026, the Office of Administrative Law approved the Public Employment Relations Board’s Legislature Employer-Employee Relations Act (LEERA) and associated definitional clarifications rulemaking package (OAL Matter Number: 2026-0417-02). This rulemaking package includes amendments to PERB’s existing regulations and the adoption of new ones, including Chapter 9, to fully implement its jurisdiction under LEERA.

The text of the regulations are on PERB’s website at: https://perb.ca.gov/laws-and-regulations/rulemaking/leera/.

The LEERA and PERB’s regulations implementing LEERA take effect on July 1, 2026.