Tips to Safely Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary in California’s State Parks

Contact: Newsroom@parks.ca.gov

Celebrating America’s 250th anniversary this Fourth of July holiday weekend is the perfect opportunity to have fun in the sun at one of California’s 280 (and growing) state parks. Whether you’re interested in swimming, hiking, boating, recreating in an off-highway vehicle, or watching fireworks over San Francisco Bay, the nation’s largest and most diverse state park system has something for everyone. Following simple safety precautions, such as wearing a properly-fitted life jacket in the water, wearing sunscreen, and avoiding alcohol, can help you and your party have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend outdoors.

Here are some helpful tips to have a safe visit to California’s state parks during the holiday weekend:

Plan ahead and pack appropriately Schedule activities based on temperatures throughout the day. Dress in appropriate clothing for your planned activities. Shield yourself from the sun by bringing a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen. Bring plenty of water and avoiding dehydrating beverages such as alcohol and caffeine.

Water safety Wear a properly-fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket around the water. Water-related incidents can happen suddenly, and wearing a life jacket is the best way to increase chances of survival. View locations where public agencies and private organizations loan life jackets to the public. If you encounter an ocean rip current, stay calm and do not fight it. Swim or float parallel to the shore until you are out of the current and then swim toward the shore. Seek help from a lifeguard or call 911 during emergencies. Never dive headfirst into the water or use rope swings.

Avoid alcohol and drugs Operating any vehicle, including a boat or an off-highway vehicle, while impaired is against the law. Impaired drivers and boaters can be arrested and their car or boat can be towed. Some parks have alcohol bans. Check each specific park website to determine if there are local ordinances concerning alcohol.

Practice fire safety Fireworks are prohibited in California’s state parks. Never leave campfires unattended. Fully extinguish fires before leaving and keep water and a shovel nearby. Do not build fires larger than necessary.

Leave no trace Leave the park better than you found it by packing out all trash and putting food waste, napkins, single-use food wrappers, and other waste in trash bags until it can be properly disposed of. For human waste, the use of waste alleviation gel bags or other portable toilet options is recommended. Leaving items on a beach or park, even if they are “near” a trash can, may be considered illegal dumping. Do not disturb wildlife or plants.



You can find additional safety tips and information on backpacking, biking, camping, horseback trails and laws at parks.ca.gov/SafetyTips. To find a state park near you, visit parks.ca.gov/Find-a-Park.

Reminder – Free Historian Passport: California’s state parks offer a variety of experiences, including more than 30 state historic parks that immerse visitors in California’s complex history. In honor of Juneteenth and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the special edition of State Parks’ Historian Passport is free to download through the Fourth of July weekend. Learn how you can download the pass for free here.

You can ensure you have an enjoyable Fourth of July Weekend in State Parks by following a handful of basic safety tips. Photos from California State Parks.

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California State Parks provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high quality outdoor recreation.