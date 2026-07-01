Dominant USATF Tour wins for Mattis, Winkler at LA Throws Cup

LOS ANGELES — American record holder Sam Mattis put together a series that included three throws better than 68 meters, with a top mark of 68.19 to win the men's discus Saturday at the LA Throws Cup in Wilmington. Mattis, who set the American record in April at Ramona with a 72.45 effort, opened with a 68.15 and added a 68.09 in round five as he beat Fedrick Dacres of Jamaica by more than two meters to seal his first 2026 USATF Tour win.

Another American record holder, hammer thrower Rudy Winkler, easily captured his third victory on the Tour with a 79.39 in the fourth round, and all four of his legal attempts would have been good enough to win as Olympian Alex Young nabbed the runner-up spot at 75.22. After a foul on his opening attempt, Winkler nailed a 77.31 and then hit 79.22 in round three before his winning toss.

China's Jie Zhao and Jiale Zhang swept the top two places in the women's hammer. Zhao, the Olympic bronze medalist at Paris in 2024 and the World Championships silver medalist at Tokyo last year, also had four throws good enough to take the victory and had a best of 73.99 in round four. Zhang, who earned bronze at the 2025 World Championships, had her best of 73.56 on her final attempt. Tw-time World Championships medalist Janee' Kassanavoid was the top American, placing third at 69.24. Rachel Richeson, who was in the top five in the Tour point standings coming into the meet, had three fouls.

Jamaica's Samantha Hall won the women's discus with a throw of 65.12 in the third round, turning back 2023 world champion Laulauga Tausaga, who ended up with a best of 63.47. Rachel Dincoff, a 2021 Olympian who missed two years in 2023-24 due to injury, took third at 61.77.

The inaugural USATF Tour wraps up July 11 with the Sunset Tour in Los Angeles and the Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis. The top man and woman in the point standings will collect $50,000 each. Full information on the USATF Tour is available here.