Leading Environmental Groups Announce New Partnership & Upcoming Artist + Scientist Collaborations

"The Reason to Leap" by Jim Weaver is an original relief print from tooled leather that invites the viewer to consider the leap humans must take to survive climate change.

With art shows in KY and filming in IN, Artists for Climate Awareness & Uniting Artists and Scientists for Climate Action make the Midwest a hotbed for activism

The power of the arts is well-known and yet that power has not been fully realized. We are here to empower artists creating science-based work as we face greater climate impacts.” — Dr. Fran Kremer

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This month two leading national climate activist groups, Artists for Climate Awareness (ACA) and Uniting Artists and Scientists for Climate Action (UASCA), announce a new partnership that will allow them to reach more citizens through arts-powered activism. To mark this collaboration, the nonprofits will present the first “Human Nature” art show in Louisville on July 11, followed by a summer of online and in-person events. The “Human Nature” show is free to the public and is in collaboration with and hosted by Louisville Visual Art (LVA), a long-standing arts organization focused on education.“We are excited that Louisville has been so welcoming for our first event and we are working to partner with new communities,” says Dr. Fran Kremer, UASCA co-founder. “The power of the arts is well-known, and yet that power has not been fully realized. We are here to empower artists creating science-based work as we face greater climate impacts, from flooding to wildfires.”The “Human Nature” show investigates the intersection of art and science and the effects of climate change - both the impact of humans on the natural world and how humans can better prepare and respond to climate change events. The July 11th reception is free and features music by the world-renowned Carla Gover and Zoe Speaks Band. Participating organizations in “Human Nature” include Art Nature Consortium, Bernheim Forest, Wendell Berry Center, City of Louisville, KAIRE, Kentucky Association of Environmental Educators, Kentucky Waterways Alliance, Louisville Climate Action Network, Mother Earth Project, Project WET.Visual artists include Lucy Azubuike, Karen Boone, Jessica Chao, Al Gorman, Clare Hirn, Devan Horton, Claire Krueger, Jill Pelto, Charlotte Pollock, Elyse Thaman, Jim Weaver and David Young. Emmy-award winning animator Elyse Thaman will premier her short animated film on climate change.UASCA and LVA will also host an "Art & Science" Panel on August 1st, as well as a film screening on August 16 with Emily Cooper and performance by Ben Sollee.ACA’s recent focus has been producing the new documentary "Saving the Hoosier: The Fight for America’s Forests," which features Indiana activists and the battle over the future of the Hoosier National Forest. John Mellencamp has agreed to donate his music for the film, with Hud Mellencamp narrating."We are thrilled that the Mellencamp family has become active in our fight to protect the Hoosier National Forest. It’s our hope that more artists will join us to create art and events to educate and inspire,” says Artists for Climate Awareness founder and artist Carol Rhodes.Artists for Climate Awareness (ACA) uses art to educate, inspire, and empower people to act promptly, both personally and communally, to reverse environmental destruction and initiate the Earth’s healing. Studies show that artistic expression can change behavior more than words. Through workshops, exhibitions and collaboration, ACA encourages and empowers artists to create art that affects people at a visceral level. ACA uses the arts to transform climate paralysis into positive action. In all efforts, Artists for Climate Awareness aims to increase awareness, activism and communication about climate change.Uniting Artists and Scientists for Climate Action (UASCA) seeks to unite visual and performing artists, scientists, educators, and environmental and community organizations to help communities understand, prepare and recover from the effects of climate change. With a mission of protecting public health and the environments on which we depend, UASCA supports artist-scientist collaborations and exhibitions as well as the development of educational programming. Using community-based research and storytelling initiatives, UASCA also offers digital platforms for connecting local, national and international artists with scientists and an earth-science-creatives magazine, "New World Rising."

Kentucky-based world-renowned Carla Gover and Zoe Speaks Band will perform at the free reception of the "Human Nature" art show in Louisville on July 11

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