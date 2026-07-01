TARRAS DEFENSE FOUNDING ATTORNEY DAVID TARRAS SELECTED TO 2026 FLORIDA SUPER LAWYERS RISING STARS

Boca Raton federal criminal defense attorney recognized for second consecutive year for his criminal defense practice.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Florida White Collar Criminal Defense firm Tarras Defense announced that founding attorney David Tarras has been selected to the 2026 Florida Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for Criminal Defense, marking his second consecutive year receiving the distinction.Tarras is a South Florida federal criminal defense and white collar criminal defense attorney who represents individuals, executives, professionals, licensed providers, and businesses facing serious criminal exposure. His practice focuses on federal investigations, white collar criminal defense, health care fraud, wire fraud, money laundering , cryptocurrency-related investigations, federal sentencing, and complex trial matters.Tarras founded Tarras Defense to provide sophisticated, trial-ready representation to clients facing federal criminal and regulatory scrutiny. The firm’s work often begins before charges are filed, when clients receive subpoenas, target letters, search warrants, grand jury inquiries, requests for interviews, or contact from federal agents. In those moments, early strategy can shape the direction of the case.Tarras has handled significant federal criminal and white collar matters involving alleged financial crimes, health care fraud, cryptocurrency enforcement, money laundering, wire fraud, conspiracy allegations, and sentencing exposure. His representative matters include persuading federal prosecutors and SEC criminal investigators to decline prosecution in a $57 million foreign-exchange investment fraud investigation; securing a declination of charges for the CEO of a genetic testing marketing company accused of causing $6 million in alleged Medicare losses; and obtaining the dismissal of all federal charges against a client alleged to have participated in a multi-state Paycheck Protection Program loan conspiracy.His recent recognition follows a series of honors reflecting his growing profile in federal criminal defense and white collar litigation. In 2026, Tarras was also selected to the Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation for the second consecutive year and named an “On the Rise” honoree in the 2026 Florida Legal Awards, presented by Daily Business Review and Law.com.Tarras’s visibility extends beyond the courtroom. His commentary and writing have addressed emerging enforcement issues involving health care fraud, cryptocurrency-related prosecutions, encrypted communications, artificial intelligence in litigation, and the evolving strategies federal prosecutors use in complex criminal cases. His insights have appeared in Law360, Bloomberg Law, CBS12 News, and The Litigator’s Path podcast.Before founding Tarras Defense, Tarras served as an Assistant Public Defender in Palm Beach County and later built a federal defense practice representing individuals and businesses in serious criminal matters. That background informs his approach to defense strategy today: direct client communication, careful command of the facts, early risk assessment, and readiness to litigate when the government’s case does not hold up.A graduate of Fordham University School of Law, Tarras has been licensed to practice in Florida since 2016. Super Lawyers lists him as a Boca Raton criminal defense attorney selected to Rising Stars in 2025 and 2026.About Tarras DefenseTarras Defense is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to defending clients nationwide in federal criminal, white-collar, and regulatory matters. Led by attorney David Tarras, the firm provides strategic, sophisticated representation to individuals and businesses facing high-stakes government investigations and prosecutions. For more information, visit www.TarrasDefense.com

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