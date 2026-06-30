Hawaiʻi State Archives Unveils Historic Selma March Photographs

Posted on Jun 30, 2026 in Main

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Archives, a division of the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS), today unveiled a collection of historic photographs documenting Hawaiʻi’s participation in the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march, preserving a powerful chapter in the histories of both Hawaiʻi and the American civil rights movement.

The 28 photographs were donated by Jeannine Herron, the widow of Matt Herron. Matt was the photographer who captured the images during the historic march led by Dr. https://thekingcenter.org/about-tkc/martin-luther-king-jr/ collection highlights the journey of a five-member delegation from Hawaiʻi and one Honolulu Star-Bulletin reporter that traveled to Selma, Alabama, to join thousands of Americans advocating for voting rights and racial equality.

During the march, members of the Hawaiʻi delegation shared 48 lei with fellow participants. The photographs show marchers wearing the lei, symbolizing the spirit of aloha and the solidarity that connected communities across the nation in the pursuit of justice. The lei were donated by Reverend Abraham Akaka, a friend of Dr. King.

The unveiling ceremony today brought together the families of those marchers along with community leaders, historians, civil rights advocates, public officials and members of the public, to commemorate the donation and reflect on the enduring legacy of the civil rights movement.

The Hawaiʻi participants were:

Nona (Springel) Ferdon

Glenn Izutsu

Robert Browne

Charles Campbell

Linus Pauling, Jr.

Tomi (Kaizawa) Knaefler, reporter on assignment

(All but Knaefler have passed away.)

At the ceremony today were:

Steven Springel – Nona Ferdon’s son

Pamela MacDonald – Tomi Knaefler’s daughter

Family of the late Rev. Akaka

Acting Lieutenant Governor Keith Regan, who is also the Director of DAGS and the State Comptroller, currently serving as Acting Governor, added, “The lei carried from Hawaiʻi to Selma symbolized solidarity, hope and a shared commitment to human dignity. These photographs honor those who marched for civil rights and reaffirm that their courage continues to inspire the work of building a more just and inclusive society.”

The donated photographs offer a rare visual account of the state’s connection to one of the most significant events of the civil rights era and provide future generations with an opportunity to learn from the courage and commitment of those who participated.

“From the shores of Hawaiʻi to the streets of Selma, the message was clear: justice knows no distance, and unity has the power to change history,” said state Archivist Adam Jansen, who has a doctorate in archival studies.

“That was such a thoughtful thing for the people of Hawaiʻi to send those to the leaders of the march, and I’m glad they had signs that said ʻWe’re from Hawaiʻi.’ It was remarkable they came so far to walk in a 50-mile walk,” notes Jeannine Herron. “I’m not sure if people realize there are the same kind of diversity and prejudice problems in every state in this union, and Martin Luther King, Jr. invited everybody to come from all across America.”

At the age of 89, Jeannine sends regrets that she cannot travel to the Islands to be part of the ceremony, but is instead represented by family friend Michael DiMaggio.

The photographs are now on display in the Lieutenant Governor’s Ceremonial Room, where the exhibit will remain open to the public through July 7 during regular business hours. More than half of the photographs have never before been seen, including the image unveiled at the Lieutenant Governor’s table.

The Hawaiʻi State Archives serves as the official repository for records of enduring historical value and is committed to preserving and providing access to Hawaiʻi’s documentary heritage. The addition of these photographs ensures that this important story of unity, civic engagement and the ongoing pursuit of equal rights will remain accessible for generations to come.

The exhibition of these images will be an official Hawaiʻi America250 event. The Hawaiʻi State Archives is a Hawaiʻi America250 Commemoration Partner.

Selected letters or photographs from the collections may be featured in America250 educational programs, exhibitions and digital initiatives, providing students, researchers and the public with access to authentic historical perspectives.

America250 is a national bipartisan event charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of Declaration of Independence. More at https://america250.org/americas-250th/ and https://hawaiiamerica250.org/home.

The Hawaiʻi America250 Commission was established by Governor Josh Green to oversee the state’s commemoration of the semiquincentennial via Executive Order 23-04, issued in December 2023. https://download.aaslh.org/Hawaii+Executive+Order.pdf.