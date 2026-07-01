Cartherics recognised as Asia Pacific Emerging Leader in Allogeneic Cell Therapy

We are proud of the team and technology platform that Cartherics has built over the past 10 years and delighted that it has been recognised with this award” — Dr Ian Nisbet, CEO, Cartherics

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cartherics Pty Ltd (“Cartherics” or “Company”), a biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf immune cell therapies focusing on high-impact women’s diseases, with lead programs in ovarian cancer and endometriosis, has been recognised as the Emerging Leader in Allogeneic Cell Therapy at the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Excellence Awards 2026 Cartherics is emerging as a leader in allogeneic cell therapy through its proprietary gene-edited induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform, which enables the scalable manufacture of off-the-shelf Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies. Unlike autologous approaches that require a bespoke therapy for each patient, Cartherics' platform is designed to deliver readily available treatments that can be manufactured at scale.“We are proud of the team and technology platform that Cartherics has built over the past 10 years and delighted that it has been recognised with this award,” said Dr Ian Nisbet, Cartherics’ CEO.Cartherics’ technology is further strengthened by its GMP-ready manufacturing capability, recently commissioned clean room facilities and expanding intellectual property portfolio, providing end-to-end capability from discovery through to clinical manufacturing.The Company’s lead candidate, CTH-401, targets TAG-72, an antigen highly expressed in ovarian cancer and several other solid tumours. Cartherics plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application later this year, with a first-in-human clinical trial expected to commence shortly thereafter. Successful progression into the clinic represents a significant value inflection point for the Company.Beyond oncology, Cartherics is leveraging its proprietary platform to develop immune cell therapies for endometriosis, one of the most common chronic diseases affecting women globally, creating the potential for multiple clinical and commercial opportunities from a single technology platform.The Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Excellence Awards recognise organisations making significant contributions to advancing cell and gene therapies across research, manufacturing and clinical development. The awards were presented before more than 300 leaders from the global biotechnology, pharmaceutical and investment communities attending Cell & Gene Therapy World Asia and Oligonucleotides & Peptides World Asia Congress 2026.The recognition reinforces Cartherics' position as an emerging leader in allogeneic cell therapy and reflects growing momentum as the Company advances towards key clinical milestones and continues to build Australia's sovereign capability in advanced cell therapy manufacturing.

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