Introducing Utah Division of Indian Affairs New Cultural Liaison, Will Locklear

He is currently leading the development of a statewide tribal consultation handbook designed to guide agencies in working effectively and respectfully with Tribal Nations. Recognizing that each tribe operates as its own sovereign entity, Locklear’s work helps bridge gaps in understanding and creates a clearer path for meaningful collaboration. He also leads the division’s Native American Remains Review Committee, overseeing the respectful return of ancestral remains and funerary objects in accordance with tribal traditions and spiritual practices.

Locklear is an enrolled citizen of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, the largest Tribal Nation east of the Mississippi River, with approximately 75,000 enrolled members. Born and raised in tribal territory, he comes from a community with deep historical roots and a long legacy of involvement in Indian Affairs. The Lumbee people have maintained connections to Utah since the mid-20th century, creating a unique bridge between his heritage and the communities he now serves.

Raised in a single-parent household, Locklear’s path to Utah began with an academic scholarship to Brigham Young University. After initially facing the challenges of leaving home for the first time, he built a life rooted in education, service, and community. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Italy, earned a degree in Italian, and is currently completing his MBA at the University of Utah. Throughout his time in Utah, he found connections within Utah’s tight-knit Indigenous communities, including the Native American (Franklin 2nd) Ward in Provo, which played a significant role in shaping his sense of belonging.