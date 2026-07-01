“Presidential 1776 Award: The Ultimate Civics Showdown” to Air on CBS Tonight
Tonight, the “Presidential 1776 Award: The Ultimate Civics Showdown” will air from 8:00-9:30 PM ET on the CBS Television Network, and be available to stream tomorrow on Paramount+.
Hosted by television host and entertainment personality Mario Lopez, the national finals mark the conclusion of the first-ever Presidential 1776 Award competition, a nationwide civics challenge created to celebrate America’s top high school students and their knowledge of our nation’s founding principles.
“Tonight, we have the privilege of celebrating some of America’s most exceptional young minds as they take the national stage in the Presidential 1776 Award Finals,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Created as part of our nation’s Semiquincentennial celebrations, this award recognizes students who have demonstrated a deep understanding of America’s founding principles and enthusiasm for learning America’s story. What better way to celebrate 250 years of this great nation than by honoring those who will carry us into the next 250!”
Watch the following national finalists compete in the Presidential 1776 Award National Finals tonight:
- Jake Aoyagi, Oregon (alternate)
- Summer Brondstetter, Washington
- Frankie Buonpastore, New York
- Ryan Culbertson, Oregon
- Sokhna Diop, South Carolina
- Graham Engle, New Hampshire (alternate)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.