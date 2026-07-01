“Presidential 1776 Award: The Ultimate Civics Showdown” to Air on CBS Tonight

“Tonight, we have the privilege of celebrating some of America’s most exceptional young minds as they take the national stage in the Presidential 1776 Award Finals,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Created as part of our nation’s Semiquincentennial celebrations, this award recognizes students who have demonstrated a deep understanding of America’s founding principles and enthusiasm for learning America’s story. What better way to celebrate 250 years of this great nation than by honoring those who will carry us into the next 250!”