Hannover House Implements Corporate Financing Tool for 'A' Movie Productions & Acquisitions

Cannes 2026 event for SINATRA ETERNITY with Hannover House CEO Eric Parkinson, Actor Rico Simonini and director Giorgos Papatheodorou - who is also directing the major feature thriller, "November 17." Preproduction meeting in Malta for "TEMPUS PORTA" with director Eric Parkinson, production manager Alessandra Di Caterino and legendary casting director Brenda Camilleri ("Gladiator 2", "Jurassic World 4"). Behind-the-Scenes still from the current feature production of "INDIAN TERRITORY." Steadicam operator Dengo Naify films as stunt-rider Cody Crank rides bareback into a herd of 400 stampeding Bison.

Respected indie distributor Hannover House steps up with creative financing structure to provide up to $100-million in off-balance sheet production financing.

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

We are building a major media company that will surpass the successes we achieved at Hemdale, and put us on a level field with respected players such as A24, Neon and Briarcliff Entertainment.” — Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hannover House, Inc. (OTC: HHSE), a 33-year-old independent entertainment and media company is about to step up in a very big way into high-profile feature productions and distribution. Fueled by a credit-enhancement mechanism to collateralize large productions and acquisitions, Hannover House is immediately moving into two high-profile productions and a half-dozen smaller films and ventures. The combined value of the ventures already under contract is $26-million, and Hannover House believes it has created the ability and the financing mechanism to acquire up to $100-million in high-value properties.“We have struggled and survived in the evolving world market for media companies, which has been especially challenging these past five years,” said Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House and affiliate label, Hemdale Film Corp. “During our growth, we have established many solid relationships with program suppliers, production service companies and distribution outlets. The decline in the DVD market six years ago spelled the end for most low-budget productions, and this has underscored the essential need for star-driven, higher-end features. Our new financing structure will enable Hannover House to compete with other major independent studios in putting up bankable guarantees, advances and production funds for the major studio level of films that will enable us to grow our annual revenues to north of $250-million,” he concluded.Star driven major acquisitions already in motion include the sci-fi action adventure “TEMPUS PORTA” and the historic drama “NOVEMBER 17.” Mid-Level projects for Hannover House and Hemdale include the drama “MODERN ANTIQUITIES,” the historic western “INDIAN TERRITORY” and the horror-thrillers “THE MEAT MAN” and “SHADOWLAND.” Additionally, Hannover House plans to allocate funding resources to a production studio facility in Arkansas, and towards the launch of the company’s indie-film streaming service, MyFlix. Over the next three weeks, Hannover House plans to announce additional films that are being produced with funding provided in whole, or in part, by investors and lenders providing production funding secured against Hannover House distribution contracts and collateral structures.“This is a brilliantly structured new way to provide supplemental production financing,” said Parkinson. “As the means of media distribution has evolved recently, we felt that the means for funding productions needed a new structure as well. I suspect that other distributors and studios will observe our success and will eventually seek to replicate this new financing tool.”Acquisition consultation and production legal services for Hannover House are now being handled in part by veteran producer and attorney Jere Hausfater, formerly SVP at Disney.Hannover House was established in 1993 as a book publishing company. Eric Parkinson, former CEO of Hemdale Communications, Inc. (INASDAQ) bought the company in 2002 and promptly added DVDs to the book product line. Within three years, Hannover House was selling over 5-million DVDs per year to mega-retailer Walmart Stores, Inc., and had built solid sales relationships with Target, Best Buy, Blockbuster and thousands of other mass merchants and video specialty stores. The decline in DVD sales first hit Hannover House in 2011 as the “budget bins” at mass merchants began to eschew indie releases in favor of studio catalog titles, such as “Top Gun”, “Chronicles of Riddick” and “The Hangover." These higher profile studio hits began to grab the the lion’s share of consumer dollars with DVDs priced at only $5.00 each. By 2018, sales of indie DVDs declined so precipitously that wholesale giant Anderson Merchandisers went bankrupt, and dragged more than a dozen indie suppliers down with them.Hannover House, under Parkinson’s direction, persevered and refocused on the growing market for Video-On-Demand platforms. In 2019, the company launched its first feature production venture with “WILDFIRE: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse.” Production on that film hit a wall with the COVID shut downs of early 2020, but ultimately completed filming in 2022, just weeks before the tragic death of one of the film’s principal stars, Anne Heche. Post production labored ahead for over 18-months due to cash struggles and a robust touring schedule for composer Michael Martin Murphey, who not only wrote the song that inspired the movie, but also wrote the majority of the music score along with his son, Ryan Murphey. “WILDFIRE” ultimately launched to theatres in September 2025, and onto a 60-day streaming exclusive with FANDANGO AT HOME beginning Oct. 10, 2025. The film premiered on Amazon Prime and advertising supported V.O.D. sites such as TUBI and ROKU on December 15, 2026. International sales were launched at Cannes 2025 by Free Dolphin Entertainment (Paris) with significant licensing activity occurring recently on the momentum of the film’s tremendous success with the USA release. Despite the long time-frame impacting the “WILDFIRE” project from start-to-release, the financial results from accrued sales validate the new business model that Hannover House is implementing for providing production guarantees and advances for productions.“This is the beginning of a very exciting period for Hannover House and our production partners,” said Parkinson. “We are building a major independent company that will surpass the successes we achieved at Hemdale, and should put us on a level field with respected and emerging media players such as A24, Neon and Briarcliff Entertainment.”For More Information Contact:ERIC PARKINSON / Hannover House818-481-5277 / EnterLinkMedia@gmail.com

Adaygayudi - Cherokee music video from the WILDFIRE motion picture soundtrack, from Hannover House.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.